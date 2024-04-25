DFP Seni Festival 2024: A Celebration Of Malaysia’s Cultural Legacy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Dewan Filharmonik PETRONAS (DFP) is gearing up for its sixth instalment of the DFP Seni Festival 2024, a grand celebration of Malaysia’s rich cultural legacy.

The three-month-long festival, set to take place within the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers, will showcase an array of traditional music, dance, and theatre performances by local artists and renowned orchestras.

The festival will kick off on July 20 with a concert by the Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra.

Jit Sin High School’s Chinese Orchestra is a renowned ensemble with a rich history of achievements.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the orchestra has garnered numerous local and international accolades, solidifying its position as a leading force in Chinese orchestral music

Echoes of Ancient Melodies

Themed “Dialogue of the Songs of Chu,” the opening concert by Jit Sin will feature a stunning blend of Chinese orchestral music.

Among the highlights are the talents of erhu and cello players Tan Rou Yee and Lim Sing Yee – both students at the prestigious Shanghai Conservatory of Music in China – to create a unique and captivating experience.

The music is inspired by the ancient Chinese anthology “Songs of Chu”, which is known for its romantic and evocative poetry

Art enthusiasts will then be treated to a traditional Mek Mulung theatre performance on July 27.

Titled “DFP Muzikal: Mek Mulung Putera Cahaya Bulan,” this 500-year-old theatre is a collaboration between DFP, the National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN), and the Mek Mulung Seri Mahawangsa troupe.

The performance will feature actor Arja Lee in the lead role of a tragic love story.

From Martial Arts to Marketplaces: Vibrant Journey Through Minangkabau Culture

The festival will continue with a traditional Minangkabau theatre performance called “Randai” on August 10.

Audiences will be entertained by “DFP Muzikal: Randai Mudo Pak Belalang,” a unique blend of martial arts and dance.

This traditional theatre from Negeri Sembilan will showcase a combination of cultural richness and energetic dances performed by talented children trained by the Pewara Dance Theater, a group of alumni and staff from ASWARA (National Academy of Arts, Culture, and Heritage).

The festival will conclude with a lively art bazaar at the DFP lobby on September 7 and September 8, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Ticket prices have been set to cater to a range of preferences and budgets, with Premium seats priced at RM159, A Reserve at RM129, B Reserve at RM99, and C Reserve at RM69.

Your Guide to DFP’s Box Office and Events

The Box Office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and until 9:00 p.m. on performance nights.

On Sundays, the Box Office opens from 12:00 pm until the start time of the performance.

It remains closed on Mondays and public holidays unless there is a scheduled concert.

For those looking to make reservations, telephone bookings can be made at 03-23317007, or via email at boxoffice@dfp.com.my.

Further information about the concert and other events can be found on the DFP website at www.dfp.com.my.

Celebrating Heritage: DFP’s Unwavering Dedication to Traditional Arts

Since its establishment in 1998, DFP has remained committed to its artistic objective of delivering the best through performances by distinguished artists.

According to Hassina Begam Abdul Gani, the Chief Executive Officer of DFP, “This year’s festival is a testament to our commitment to nurturing appreciation for our cultural legacy, such as traditional music and art, by providing a platform for these performances to inspire all levels of society.”

With its commitment to preserving and promoting traditional arts, DFP remains a beacon for cultural appreciation and understanding.

