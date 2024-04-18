Kampung Melayu, Penang: Apartment Lights Up The Sky With Spectacular Raya Celebration

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video capturing a vibrant Raya celebration at an apartment in Kampung Melayu, Penang, has been circulating on social media, garnering attention and admiration from viewers.

The video showcases fireworks being launched from and around the apartment complex which was adorned with rainbow-coordinated lighting on every floor—creating a stunning visual display that adds to the festive atmosphere.

this is KAMPUNG MELAYU, PENANG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/co3JoLFudV — Shahzul Indra (@ShhzlIndra_) April 16, 2024

alang2 dah viral ni. nak tunjuk video malam raya sekali la. hahaha 😛 pic.twitter.com/aTnEsoG32E — Shahzul Indra (@ShhzlIndra_) April 17, 2024

This is not the first time Kampung Melayu’s community has organized such a grand celebration. The collaborative spirit and effort put in by the tenants have created a spectacular moment of celebration that is definitely one to remember.

betul last year punya. tapi yang clear punya yang ni 🤪 pic.twitter.com/KZvh9dD9Z5 — Shahzul Indra (@ShhzlIndra_) April 17, 2024

The initiative to decorate the flat with lights was said to be a community effort, with residents coming together to plan and execute the huge DIY decoration project.

The unique sight captured the attention of many people, including motorists driving in the area, who stopped to admire the colourful lights.

The video has since received widespread attention and praise from netizens, with many commending the creativity and community spirit displayed by the residents of the apartment.

Wow, so beautiful — Waghih_gadang74 (@mylegacy1974) April 17, 2024

Harry Potter deleted scene — me and who (you version) (@mxnyxs) April 17, 2024

The celebration serves as a shining example of how communities can come together to create joyous and memorable moments during the festive season.

As the Raya celebration continues, it is clear that the residents of Kampung Melayu, Penang, have set a high standard for festive celebrations, showcasing their creativity, unity, and spirit of togetherness.

