Kpop Band Treasure Returning To Malaysia This June 

K-pop boy band Treasure is coming to town this June! After their last performance in Malaysia last March, the band will be returning to perform for local fans once more.

In conjunction with their 2024 Treasure Relay Tour [REBOOT], the group will hold a concert at Axiana Arena on 22 June.

The group confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, uploading the tour’s poster that listed the chosen cities and countries for the tour.

Yet, the details regarding the seating plan and tickets have yet to be revealed.

That said, fans can surely expect the concert to be a memorable experience as their last concert turned out extremely well.

The group performed for over 6,000 fans at Malawati Stadium and received rave reviews from fans and critics alike.

Aside from Malaysia, the group will also be stopping at the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Rough Start

Treasure sure has come a long way. While the group managed to debut back in 2020, they had to overcome certain obstacles to realise their musical aspirations.

The group, for one, was initially set to debut in May or June 2019 but was postponed until 2020 due to their company’s scandals.

But since making their debut, the group has proven themselves to be a powerhouse musical group, releasing two studio albums and eight singles to date.

Their music resonated so well with fans that the group managed to sell over one million physical copies of their albums within just five months of their career.

