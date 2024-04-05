Here’s Your Best Bets For Fun In The Klang Valley This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend brings a host of Raya bazaars, good food and drinks, arts and crafts workshops, more local music artists to discover, and even a fun day out with your furkids!

Friday, 5 April

Last Kopek Bazar Raya | Rex KL | 2pm to 12am

From 5 to 7 April, Last Kopek Bazar Raya is every procrastinator’s saviour. If you haven’t gotten the things needed for Raya, this bazaar will have you spoiled for choice from fashion to gift choices. There will also be entertainment and food sold at the event.

Vikna Smiles | Sessions KL | 10pm onwards

Vikna and Smiles will be on decks from 10pm onwards, bringing a mix of current pop hits and a blend of nostalgia to keep you dancing all night long. The weekend has just begun.

Singgah Di Semua | Semua House, KL | Weekdays: 4pm-12am, Weekends: 12pm-12am

Singgah Di Semua is another Raya bazaar to do your last-minute shopping. There would be performances and exclusive activities to join as well. The bazaar will be open until 7 April.

Saturday, 6 April

Kopipura Putrajaya | Dataran Anjung Syawal Presint 3 | 4pm-12am

Niki & Haru will be at Kopipura Putrajaya serving delicious drinks to the public until 10 April. Guests can also browse the Arts Alive! art market, watch performances, or participate in workshops or doodling/mural jam sessions.

Textured Sand Art | By Dolce’s, Setapak | 12pm-3pm/4pm-7pm | RM99/1 pax or RM198/2 pax

If you’re feeling artsy this weekend, try this Textured Sand Art Workshop at By Dolce’s in Setapak. All the art materials will be provided, including food and drinks during the session. Remember to register in this Google Form here.

Originals & Covers by St Kylo | Jaotim KL | 8.30pm onwards | RM80

It’s St Kylo’s first show since January and he’ll be performing some original songs and covers while being accompanied by Euwyn Tan on the bass, Ross Farren on the guitar, Jack Lim on the keys, Solomon David on the drums, and Weed on the trumpet. The genre for the night is festival funk and soul.

Sunday, 7 April

Abstract Drawing Workshop | GMBB KL | 12pm-1pm | RM55

Grim Dream Studio invites participants to let their imaginations run wild in this workshop. The workshop is beginner friendly and the drawings will be done with only a pen. Participants will be guided on how to simplify and express their thoughts and feelings in elegant outlines on paper. Spots are limited so make sure to book your slot.

Hanasaka Jijii | Incubator, PJPAC | 2pm-3pm, 3.30-4.30pm | RM30

KL Shakespeare Players is presenting its monthly live and interactive storytelling. This week, it’s a Japanese Folktale titled Hanasaka Jijii (The Old Man Who Makes the Trees Blossom) told using projected illustrations and animations. The story is about a childless old couple who welcomed a dog named Shiro with a special power. Book your tickets here.

Pet Fiesta Expo | Setia City Convention Centre, Shah Alam | 10am-5pm | RM5/adult

Bring your pets along to the expo for a nice day out this weekend! Guests can expect a host of activities such as grooming sessions for pets, exotic animal showcases, giveaways, and deals. The event is free for children below 12 years old and senior citizens aged 60 and above.

