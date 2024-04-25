Bored At Home? Get Up And Get Curious This Weekend At These Events

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend is all about getting curious whether it’s by joining interesting workshops, rediscovering your hobbies and interests, or learning more about the city we live in.

If it’s all too much, you can have a splashing fun time in inflatable pools or wind down with cups of coffee!

Friday, 26 April

Anime Fest Plus | Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre | 10am-7pm | Ticketed event

Anime Fest Plus will run from 26 to 28 April at Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre. For three days, fans and enthusiasts get to enjoy a host of anime, comics, and games, as well as meeting up with old friends and new. Remember to get your tickets here to avoid disappointment.

The Lain Lain Project | GMBB KL | 11am-8pm | Free entry

The Lain Lain Project is a trilogical exhibition by Borneo Laboratory and artists of diverse backgrounds and practices. The exhibition explores our shared roots through the ancestral wisdom gleaned from Borneo’s craft practices, Malayan communities, and global communities. The exhibit is split into three sections: The First Journey: Serumpun, The Second Voyage: Big Trip, and The Final Expedition: Lain Lain in Kuala Lumpur. At the end of exhibit, visitors are encouraged to leave thoughts.

Peranakan Beading Workshop | Jalan Medang Serai, Bangsar |11am-1pm | RM188

manekNya is founded by two Peranakan sisters, Swee Lin and Swee May, who share a passion for preserving and promoting their cultural heritage. In this beginner-friendly beading workshop, a master artisan will guide and introduce participants to the enchanting world of beads, colours, and patterns. Participants can bring their bag or clothes to personalise with bead embroidery designs. The full address will be given upon registration. Remember to get your tickets here.

The Kopi Geng 2024 | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Come find your favourite java haunts or discover new ones at The Kopi Geng 2024 this weekend. Local coffee vendors will be busy brewing all types of coffee drinks such as Kopi Dangdut from 26 to 28 April. Of course, there will be music performances to keep you entertained as you sip your cuppa joe.

Saturday, 27 April

The KLCC Park and Roberto Burle Marx | Rumah Attap Library, Zhongshan Building | 5pm | Free public event

Celebrating World Design Day, the Ambassador of Brazil to Malaysia, Ary Quintella, will give a presentation on the works of world-renowned Brazilian landscape architect Roberto Burle Marx and his only project in Asia, the KLCC Park.

The public is invited to join in the discussion on the genesis and conception behind the KLCC Park and its significance in the urban planning and visual mark of KL. No registration is required but highly advised to come early for good seats. The talk will be moderated by Simon Soon.

Splash Bash 2024 | CP7 Rooftop Car Park, Sunway Pyramid | Starts at 3pm | Free for all ages

Cool off at Sunway Pyramid’s Splash Bash 2024 featuring inflatable water pools, thrilling slides, carnival games, upbeat music, and awesome goodies. The first 500 people to pre-register will get a goodie bag. To pre-register, head over to the link here.

Mindfulness Journaling | Publika | 12.30pm-2.30pm | RM30

Do you find it hard to express your feelings or find your thoughts overwhelming? Certified Life Coach and Mental Health Coach, Farah Mazuini, is all about helping people build a healthier mindset and getting to know themselves better. In this workshop, participants will discover how written words can serve as a gateway to inner peace and emotional well-being.

Through guided exercises and reflective prompts, participants will learn to cultivate present-moment awareness, observe their thoughts with non-judgmental curiosity, and nurture a compassionate relationship with themselves. By infusing mindfulness techniques into your writing practice, you’ll uncover insights into your inner world, foster resilience, and cultivate gratitude for the present moment. Register your spot here.

Sunday, 28 April

Rice Wine: Huangjiu, Tuak & Sake | Jalan Kemajuan, Section 13 PJ | 1.30pm-3pm| RM150

Kuno Foods, a fermentory based in Kuala Lumpur, will guide participants in the process of making 3 types of rice wine from start to finish and get to take home their brews. Participants will learn the science behind each type of rice wine fermentation and are provided with the tools and materials needed. The session is beginner-friendly. Register your spot here.

Childhood | Cafyn, Level 1, GMBB KL | 12pm-6pm | Free entry

14-year-old Ong Ruo Xuan is holding her solo art exhibition in conjunction with World Autism Awareness month. The exhibit at Cafyn café features her creations from 2016 to 2021. Guests are invited to take pictures with their favourite pieces or bring them home to get them framed. Ruo Xuan is currently into drawing human and comic characters.

Impossible Possible art exhibition | Level 3, GMBB KL | 11am-8pm | Free public event

In conjunction with World Autism Awareness Month, Philip Wong curated artworks showcasing the creativity and talent of nine talented special needs artists Alicia Lee, Aveen, Ho Hao Yee, Neoh Yi Woon, Ng Chee Hoong, Ng Chee Ming, Ng YiShen, Shana Lim, and Thong Kah Wei. The exhibit will run until 30 April.

