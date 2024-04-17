Exercise Your Creative Muscles At These Fun Events In Klang Valley This Weekend

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This weekend, there are a variety of workshops to exercise your creative muscles. If you’re in no mood to be creative, you can still enjoy the weekend by supporting our standup comedians, trying out new coffee brands or a glass of sangria.

Friday, 19 April

Bad Habits: Indie Raya | Rex KL | 10pm til late | Free entry

Image: RexKL/IG

Bad Habits KL returns to Rex KL’s Foyer with a special edition Indie Raya extravaganza. Grab some friends and prepare to berjoget-joget to the sweet beats and join in the singalongs throughout the night.

Serba Serbi Rumah Terbuka | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Guests will find a range of shopping discounts at Serba Serbi Rumah Terbuka from 19 to 21 April. There’ll be food, clothes, perfumes, handicrafts, and more to browse and shop for.

Pingmin Coffee Festival 2024 | Piazza, Pavilion Bukit Jalil | 10am-10pm | Free entry

Are you ready to discover new coffee brands? Head over to the Pingmin Coffee Festival 2024 to discover coffee brands from Malaysia, Bangkok, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and Guangzhou from 19 to 21 April at Pavilion Bukit Jalil.

Saturday, 20 April

Clothes Swap | Gaya HQ, Jln Anak Gasing | 10am-12pm, 12pm-2pm | RM50/1 pax or RM90/ 2 pax

This Saturday’s Fash Rev Week brings back plus-sized and straight-sized clothes swap again. Hey Melissa Tan will host the straight-sized swaps (UK4-14) from 10am to 12pm while Jasmine of @thejasexplains will host the plus-sized swaps (UK16 and above) from 12pm to 2pm. There are limited slots so remember to register for each session here.

Mending For Beginners Workshop | Gaya HQ | 2pm-3pm | RM10

Instead of throwing your clothes away, learn to mend your favourite pieces with the International Sewing School this weekend. In this beginner-friendly workshop, participants will learn basic mending techniques like darning, patching, and hemming. Remember to bring your own basic sewing supplies and clothes to mend. Register your spot here.

Watercolour Painting | Lyf Chinatown | 11am-12pm | RM50

In this one-hour workshop, participants will learn painting techniques such as washes, highlighting, and shading to produce beautiful pictures. At the end of the class, everyone gets to paint a watercolour piece or sketch to take home. No painting or art experience is needed to join. All art materials will be provided. Since space is limited, remember to get your tickets here.

New Jokes Night | Soulcity Hub PJ | 8.30pm | RM40

The infamous New Jokes Night is back this weekend in Petaling Jaya. The lineup features popular and new comics such as Gajen Nad, Aaron Aw, Arul Molii, Juliana Heng, Nigel, and more. Prepare to laugh and have a great night!

Sunday, 21 April

Punch Needle Workshop | GMBB KL | 11am/2pm/4.30pm | RM135/pax

Blue Bear Studio will guide participants in creating their own punch needle craft. In this 2-hour workshop, participants will be making an adorable Froggy mirror cover. The workshop includes a Free mini flower bouquet session as well. Don’t worry if you’re new to this as it’s beginner-friendly. Remember to register your spot in this Google form here.

Sip & Paint: Tile Painting Workshop | Bartolo Lisboa Bakehouse | 2.30pm-4.30pm | Rm88+

Bartolo is hosting a Raya edition of Sip & Paint azulejo tile painting session guided by willwin. Participants will be provided 2 tiles, 1 croquette, and a glass of sangria to help jolt their creativity. Azulejo is a form of Portuguese and Spanish painted tin-glazed ceramic tilework. Contact Bartolo Lisboa Bakehouse via DM on Instagram or WhatsApp to register your spot.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.