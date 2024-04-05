Java & Jive! TRP Readers’ Ultimate Guide To Klang Valley’s Coolest Cafes
Explore some of Klang Valley’s most unique and chic cafes.
Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.
Want to spice up your dining routine? Why not join us and explore some of Klang Valley’s most unique and chic cafes? These spots come highly recommended by our TRP readers, for a taste of something new and exciting!
Adipati Bertiga Clubhouse
Looking for a cafe with a motorcycle club vibe? Then make a pitstop to Adipati Bertiga Clubhouse in Petaling Jaya. Adipat’s chill ambience and delicious menu options promise a good, relaxing time, and perhaps even a glimpse at a few classic motorcycles while you hang out with your classy friends.
Location: 143, Jalan 5/42, Bukit Gasing, 46000 Petaling Jaya, Selangor.
Operating hours: 7pm to 11.30pm, every Tuesday to Sunday.
Melry Coffee
Located just off of Jalan Sentul Pasar in KL, this quaint cafe offers a variety of pastries, dishes and drinks to chow down on and satisfy your cravings without taking too much of a bite out of your wallet.
Location: BC-02-6, Level 2, West Wing Sentul Point Suites Apartment, Jln Sentul Pasar, Sentul, 51100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Operating hours: 5pm to 11pm, daily. Closed on public holidays
Neutrals TTDI
Neutrals TTDI offers a tranquil atmosphere with the lush greenery growing everywhere in the cafe. Have a cup of coffee here for the perfect ‘escape root’ from the daily grind.
Location: 30A, Persiaran Zaaba, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Operating hours: 8am to 10pm, daily. Closed on Wednesday
LDG Brasserie Faber Towers
Located on the ground floor of Faber Towers stands LDG Brasserie, a roomy yet cosy breakfast place that offers classic favourites, such as pancakes, waffles and french toast, as well as tasty brunch options such as burgers, sandwiches, pasta and fish, They even have escargot for anyone brave enough to try!
Location: G2 Ground Floor Faber Towers, Jalan Desa Bahagia, Taman Desa, 58100 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur
Operating hours: Open daily from 10am to 10pm
Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.