Malaysia’s Ipoh White Coffee Ranks 10th In TasteAtlas’ “Top 39 Coffees In The World” List

Ipoh White Coffee has been voted one of the most popular coffees in the world. According to the culinary travel guide portal TasteAtlas, Ipoh White Coffee came in 10th on the “Top 39 Coffees in the World” list released on 15 March.

Taking the first spot on the list is Greece’s Espresso Freddo which combines espresso and ice until the coffee is slightly chilled, smooth, and creamy. The mixture is then strained and poured over ice and sweetened to taste.

The other types of coffee making it in the Top 10 list were, in chronological ranking order:

Espresso Freddo (Greece)

Café Cubano (Cuba)

Indian Filter Coffee (India)

Freddo Cappuccino (Greece)

Café Bombon (Spain)

Cappuccino (Italy)

Turkish Coffee (Turkiye)

Ristretto (Italy)

Frappe Coffee (Greece)

Ipoh White Coffee is typically served in a classic cup and saucer at kopitiams. Image: Wikipedia.

TasteAtlas said its food rankings are based on the ratings of the TasteAtlas audience, with a series of mechanisms that recognize real users and ignore bot, nationalist, or local patriotic ratings.

The “Top 30 Coffees in the World” list recorded 3,878 ratings, but only 2,559 ratings were recognised by the system as legitimate.

On its website, TasteAtlas states the purpose of the rankings is to promote excellent local foods, instil pride in traditional dishes, and arouse curiosity about dishes you haven’t tried.

What is Ipoh White Coffee?

As the name suggests, Ipoh White Coffee originated in Ipoh, Perak in Malaysia. The roasting style is usually associated with Hainanese immigrants in Malaysia.

The technique of roasting coffee beans lightly in margarine before they are ground and brewed results in a coffee beverage with a “milder, lightly caramelized coffee flavour.”

Ipoh White Coffee is usually enriched with condensed milk and should be topped with a light froth.

However, it’s not the same as white coffee, which refers to any coffee served with the addition of milk or creamer.

