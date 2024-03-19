7 Best Halal Mee Tarik Restaurants In Klang Valley That’ll Pull You Right In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Mee tarik, also known as Lanzhou lamian (pulled noodles), has roots traced back from northern China.

The noodles are kneaded and pulled, resulting in delicious, chewy noodles that are best paired with soup and side dishes such as dumplings.

Check out some of the best places serving halal and delicious mee tarik!

1. Four Seasons Noodle House

Image: Evon L/Foursquare Image: Faizal Helmi/Foursquare

Four Seasons Noodle House, located in Cyberjaya, Malaysia, is a well-known Chinese Muslim restaurant. They offer a variety of noodle dishes, rice dishes, dumplings, and buns. With both vegetarian and vegan options available, it’s a delightful spot for food enthusiasts. Customers highly rate the restaurant for its food and affordable price.

Address: D3-03-12, Tamarind Square, Persiaran Multimedia, Cyber 11, 63000 Cyberjaya, Selangor.

Operating hours: Daily from 11am to 11:30pm.

Contact number: 011-1430 6101

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

2. Zhang Lala Mee Tarik

“Zhanglala Mee Tarik” is a delectable local dish that originated from the Chinese-Muslim community. This dish is prepared by pulling the noodles by hand and serving them with a delicious, flavour-packed broth. It is often garnished with toppings such as chicken or beef to add more depth to its taste. This dish is a popular street food in Malaysia and is known for its rich and satisfying texture, making it a must-try for all food lovers out there.

Address: Wisma Bukit Bintang, 28, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: Daily: 10am – 6am

Contact number: +6017-666 6989

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

3. Mee Tarik Restoran @ Pasar Seni

Image: @citygrubbs/IG Image: @thatfoodygyal_/IG

Mee Tarik Restoran is a delightful Chinese Muslim eatery nestled in the heart of Pasar Seni, Kuala Lumpur. Known for its aromatic and flavourful pulled noodles (or “mee tarik” in Malay), this cosy spot offers a culinary experience that combines tradition with modern flair. Whether you’re a local food enthusiast or a curious traveller, a visit to Mee Tarik Restoran promises a taste of authentic Malaysian cuisine. Don’t miss their signature dishes and be sure to capture the vibrant ambience in your photos!

Address: 36, Jalan Sultan, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: Daily: 10am – 6am

Contact number: +6017-666 6989

4. Mee Tarik Faizal Kong

Mee Tarik Faizal Kong, a Malaysian speciality, stands out from the other “pulled noodles” due to its handmade touch and local flavour. Faizal Kong, known for his hand-pulled noodle expertise, has successfully opened his restaurant after starting as a roadside business. This brand ensures a comfortable dining experience while offering a unique twist on the traditional dish. Try out Mee Tarik Soya, Tumis, and the curry mee too.

Address: Lot LG1.09, Pusat Beli Belah KL Gateway, 2, Jalan Kerinchi, Kerinchi, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: Daily 10am-10pm.

Contact number: 018-2397787

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

5. 兰州拉面 MEE TARIK NO1

兰州拉面 MEE TARIK NO1 specializes in authentic Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodles. Their signature dish features rich, red broth made by simmering the chicken for hours. The restaurant is halal-certified, and its skilled chefs create delightful hand-crafted noodles.

Address: 1 .B.0, Megan Avenue, 3, Jalan Mayang Sari, Hampshire Park, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: Daily: 10am-10pm.

Contact number: 018-205 7909

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

6. Lamb Shepherd Restaurant (Authentic Chinese Muslim Cuisine)

Lamb Shepherd Restaurant offers authentic Chinese Muslim cuisine in Kuala Lumpur. Known for its speciality in lamb dishes, this restaurant serves up flavourful meals that include a variety of herbal beverages. The menu features spicy lamb, stir-fried long beans, and fish soup with pickled vegetables. With friendly service and comfortable surroundings, it’s a delightful spot to savour unique halal Chinese flavours.

Address: Jalan 4/27F Off Jalan Genting Klang, Desa Setapak No.8A Ground Floor, Kuala Lumpur 53300 Malaysia.

Operating Hours:

Closed on Mondays.

Weekday: 11:30am – 7:30pm.

Weekend: 11:30am – 6:30pm.

Contact Number: 011-1193 9872

7. Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant

Al Amber Chinese Muslim Restaurant offers authentic Northern China cuisine in Kuala Lumpur. Since opening its first outlet in 2009, Al Amber has operated over 43 established restaurants.

Their speciality lies in dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, including spices imported from China. Whether you’re craving hand-pulled noodles with beef or other delightful offerings, Al Amber promises an unforgettable dining experience.

There are two branches: one in Nexus Bangsar South and another in Bangunan LGM, Jalan Ampang. The full-service dining establishments are owned by Malaysia Amber Group Holdings and is a sister company of Amber Group Holdings based in Lanzhou, China.

Address: Amber LGM KLCC Junction, Ground Floor, Bangunan Getah Asli, 148 Jalan Ampang 50250 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily: 11:45am-9:30pm.

Contact number:

+601136666692 (Malay and English)

+60172521606 (Mandarin)

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

