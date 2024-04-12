[Watch] Young Video Creator’s Soy Milk Promotion Sparks Halal Debate

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a move that has unintentionally sparked a debate amongst netizens, a promotional venture by a gifted young video creator has thrown the spotlight onto the cross-cultural culinary landscape of Petaling Street.

Seeking to bolster his portfolio, he had turned his lens towards a local Chinese tau foo fah (a Cantonese term for soy bean pudding), setting off a chain reaction of debate and discourse.

He captured the essence of the Kim Soya Bean stall, a community cornerstone for over four decades, where patrons have ranged from everyday folks to prominent figures like former twice prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The heart of this unexpected controversy was a video posted on Facebook that quickly transcended its humble beginnings to go viral.

The fact that the creator, Danish Firdaus, is Malay Muslim added an extra layer of complexity to the situation, intensifying the debate and scrutiny it received.

The clip, intended to showcase the photographer’s skills and the vendor’s craft, became a digital battleground for discussions on cultural appropriation, culinary heritage, and the complex interplay of race and religion in Malaysia’s diverse society.

As the video spread, it drew in thousands of netizens, each weighing in with their perspective.

A Stir in a Soy Milk Cup

Supporters of the initiative stepped forward, defending the intention behind the video.

One advocate pointed out, “He just helped shoot the video; he didn’t ask Malays to buy it. I don’t know why there’s so much criticism. The video can be given to the uncle to promote to non-Muslims. Even if Muslims see it, there’s no harm since the shop’s sign and the uncle’s Chinese appearance are quite evident.”

Yet, questions and preferences poured in from all corners.

Some queried the origin of the soy milk and its halal status, while others expressed their personal tastes, highlighting a preference for Chinese soybean milk and tau foo fah for its thorough cooking compared to other vendors.

Bringing the conversation back to its roots, another voice chimed in, emphasizing the promotional aspect of the video.

“It’s just a video about promoting soy milk… what’s all this discussion about halal and haram for? Come on… he just wanted to make a promo video for the uncle, nothing more, nothing less. While he gets viewers, the uncle gets exposure.”

Echoing this sentiment, another supporter underscored the non-prescriptive nature of the video. “He just helped shoot it. He didn’t tell Muslims to go buy the soy milk.”

A Reflection of Malaysia’s Vibrant Diversity

This incident illuminates Malaysia’s complex societal fabric and highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining harmony between its multicultural and multiracial communities.

This balance is particularly delicate when navigating the interactions between Muslim and non-Muslim Malaysians, especially concerning the importance of halal certification in food and products.

READ MORE: Kindness Denied: Woman’s Halal Offer Rejected And Questioned, But Business Owner Steps In

READ MORE: Muslim Couple’s Clay Pot Chicken Rice Lacks Halal Certification, JAKIM Advises Caution

The significance of such sensitivity has been underscored by recent controversies, such as the uproar over the use of Allah’s word and logo on socks and shoes, which have further strained interfaith relations.

These incidents provoke debate and call for a deeper understanding and respect for the religious beliefs and practices that define the diverse makeup of Malaysian society.

As the conversation around this promotional effort continues to evolve, Malaysians have a collective hope that it will not diminish the nation’s valued multicultural and multiracial ethos.

Instead, it is hoped that it will act as a catalyst for reinforcing the significance of understanding and respecting the rich tapestry of cultures and religions that contribute to the vibrancy of Malaysian society.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.