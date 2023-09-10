Muslim Couple’s Clay Pot Chicken Rice Lacks Halal Certification, JAKIM Advises Caution

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has addressed a well-known clay pot chicken rice restaurant in Sri Petaling that gained viral attention on social media.

The restaurant was accused of using non-halal ingredients and lacking a valid Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM).

JAKIM clarified in a Facebook statement that they have never issued a halal certification to this establishment during its operation.

The issue was brought to light through social media, raising concerns about the halal status of the restaurant, particularly regarding the use of rice wine in their cooking.

This has caused distress among Muslim consumers who have visited the restaurant.

The halal status of a food establishment is of utmost importance to Muslim consumers, and the absence of proper certification can lead to confusion and mistrust.

The couple had become famous thanks to their tasty food, and they also speak Cantonese.

Muslim consumers advised to verify halal status of food establishments

After verification through the Malaysian Halal Portal, it was confirmed that the restaurant does not hold a valid SPHM, and JAKIM has not issued any halal certification to them.

JAKIM advises Muslim consumers to be cautious when choosing food establishments and to ensure they are certified by the relevant authorities.

Individuals can use the Malaysian Halal Portal or the Verify Halal smartphone application to ascertain the halal status of products and food premises.

Previously, a TikTok video showed a trader using ingredients suspected of being non-halal, raising concerns among Muslim consumers.

A TikTok influencer also commented on the clay pot chicken rice sold by the trader, claiming that it had been modified to be halal for Muslim customers to enjoy.

However, some social media users alleged that the trader had previously used non-halal ingredients, such as wine, in their cooking before switching to sesame oil once their restaurant gained attention.

