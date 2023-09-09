[Watch] Muslim Couple Accused Of Using Non-Halal Ingredient In Claypot Chicken Rice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malay couple in Kuala Lumpur who gained popularity for their Cantonese-speaking skills and delicious claypot chicken rice are now facing accusations of using non-halal ingredients in their dish.

According to some netizens, the couple’s restaurant in Sri Petaling has been using rice wine with 15% alcohol content as one of the ingredients in their claypot chicken rice.

The use of alcohol in food is strictly prohibited in Islam, and many Muslims have expressed their concerns and disappointment over the couple’s alleged actions.

The use of rice wine, often made in China, in Chinese cuisine, is a common practice.

It is often used to enhance the flavor of dishes.

Some netizens have come to the couple’s defense, stating that the couple may not have been aware of the religious implications of using rice wine in their dish.

However, it is important to note that as food business owners, it is their responsibility to ensure that their dishes comply with Islamic dietary laws and to avoid using non-halal ingredients.

Others, however, have called for a boycott of the restaurant and urged the authorities to investigate the matter further to ensure that all food establishments in Malaysia adhere to halal standards.

This incident highlights the importance of understanding and respecting different religious and cultural practices in a diverse society such as Malaysia.

While it is commendable that the couple has made efforts to learn Cantonese and embrace Chinese cuisine, it is also crucial for them to be aware of the sensitivities surrounding halal food and to take steps to ensure that their dishes comply with Islamic dietary laws.

As the investigation continues, it is hoped that this incident will serve as a reminder for all food establishments to prioritize halal compliance and to promote cultural understanding and harmony in Malaysia.

