[Watch] Woman In Kelantan Travels All The Way To Nilai Just To Watch Sheriff In Cinema

In an age where streaming services like Netflix have made movies more accessible than ever, one might wonder why someone would go to such lengths to watch a film on the big screen.

However, for this Kelantanese woman, the experience of watching a movie in a cinema held a special allure that streaming services couldn’t replicate.

The woman, known on TikTok as @tunasyieka, documented her journey from Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Baru, Kelantan, to a cinema in a shopping mall in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

Her video, which quickly went viral, sparked a conversation about the lack of cinemas in Kelantan and the lengths some people will go to enjoy a cinematic experience.

Seeking the Magic of the Big Screen

While some netizens praised the woman’s dedication to watching “Sheriff: Narko Integriti“, an action-thriller film, others questioned the necessity of her journey.

Since streaming platforms offer an endless array of movies and TV shows at our fingertips, is it worth travelling to another state to watch a film in a cinema?

The answer, it seems, lies in cinemas’ unique experience.

The larger-than-life screen, the immersive sound system, and the shared experience of watching a movie with a crowd of strangers all contribute to the magic of the cinema.

For some, like the Kelantanese woman, this experience is worth going the extra mile (or, in this case, the extra flight).

Why Nilai, though? Someone asked the woman why did she travel all the way to Negeri Sembilan, instead of going to Kuala Terengganu which has a cinema.

Tuansyieka replied that Nilai was not that far, possibly considering she flew to KLIA which is in Sepang.

To another commenter, Tuansyieka said Terengganu was far from the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Pengkalan Chepa.

When someone said she should have flown to the Kuala Terengganu Airport instead of KLIA, Tuansyieka replied with laughing emojis.

PAS Leaders’ Cinema Controversy: Hypocrisy or Double Standards?

The incident has also reignited the debate about the lack of cinemas in Kelantan.

The state government, led by the Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), has banned cinemas since taking over the administration in 1990.

The ban is based on religious grounds, with PAS deeming cinemas as places of “maksiat” (sinful activities).

PAS also argues that cinemas can promote Western values and “budaya songsang” (deviant culture), which they believe are harmful to Malaysian society.

However, this suggestion has also led to accusations of hypocrisy against PAS leaders.

In 2022, PAS Youth Chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was spotted at a cinema in Kuala Lumpur, watching the movie “Mat Kilau.

Ada pawagam di Kelantan? ❌

Ulama PAS tonton wayang di KL? ✅



Rupa-rupanya cara PAS menentukan hukum haram/halal itu adalah pada tanah yang dipijak, bukan Quran & Sunnah. 🧐 https://t.co/hbUFymw001 pic.twitter.com/2bVfNKy4xm — MUDA Kuala Langat (@MUDAKualaLangat) June 30, 2022

The Kelantan Cinema Debate: A Tale of Two States

Some netizens have called on the state government to re-allow the construction of movie theatres, arguing that it is unfair to deprive Kelantanese citizens of the opportunity to enjoy movies on the big screen.

Others have suggested that Kelantan follow in the footsteps of neighbouring Terengganu, which has recently opened cinemas in the state.

This suggestion carries weight, as PAS also governs Terengganu, yet the Darul Iman state has taken a more progressive stance.

As the debate continues, one thing is clear: the love for cinema knows no bounds.

Whether a short drive to a local theatre or a flight across the country, movie enthusiasts will always find a way to indulge in their passion for the big screen.

