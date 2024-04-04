Viral Facebook Post Urges Muslims To Boycott Convenience Stores Selling Alcohol

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a thought-provoking development, a Facebook post calling for Muslims to boycott convenience stores selling alcohol has gone viral, amassing over 10,000 shares.

The post cites the violation of Islamic principles as the primary reason for the proposed boycott, which has ignited a firestorm of reactions nationwide.

While some have expressed support for the cause, others have met the call with derision and ridicule.

Netizen Rahmat Tok Mat pointed out the apparent hypocrisy, stating, “Orang islam tak ramai minum arak tapi sgt ramai yg merokok.boikot kedai yg jual rokok dulu.badan sihat duit jimat” (Not many Muslims drink alcohol, but many smoke. Boycott stores that sell cigarettes first. Healthy body, save money).

The debate has quickly expanded beyond convenience stores, with netizens suggesting boycotts of various transportation methods and even entire states or countries that sell alcohol.

The absurdity of such proposals was highlighted by Alex Brunei Saginau, who sarcastically remarked, “Boikot jalan raya, kapal terbang, kapal laut, boikot juga laut sekali dan semua kenderaan, sebab semuanya digunakan sebagai pengangkutan utk mengangkat arak. Kita tunggang keldai untuk pergi ke mana-mana” (Boycott roads, airplanes, ships, boycott the sea as well and all vehicles, because they are all used as transportation to carry alcohol. We ride donkeys to go anywhere).

Convenience Stores in the Crosshairs: The Ubiquity of Alcohol Sales

Malaysia’s major convenience store chains, such as KK Mart, 7-Eleven, and Speedmart 99, all sell beers.

This has added another layer of complexity to the debate, as these stores are ubiquitous and frequented by Malaysians from all walks of life.

It has raised questions about the practicality and effectiveness of the proposed boycott.

The already heated debate surrounding alcohol sales in convenience stores has been further intensified by the recent controversy involving socks bearing the word Allah.

Furthermore, some netizens have pointed out the apparent hypocrisy in the boycott call.

Many Malaysians have no qualms about shopping in convenience stores in countries like Japan and Thailand, where liquor is much more readily available than in Malaysia.

This observation has led to accusations of double standards and selective outrage, further complicating the debate.

It is worth noting that many Malaysians who travel overseas make a concerted effort to check the halal status of products sold in convenience stores and other establishments.

This practice is particularly common among those who are more observant of Islamic dietary laws and wish to ensure that they consume only halal products abroad.

As the debate rages on, some have shifted the focus to political leaders and corruption, with Nygel Ng suggesting, “Jum boikot pemimpin politik yg mkn duit rakyat” (Let’s boycott political leaders who eat the people’s money).

The Moral Dilemma: Balancing Faith and Livelihood

The economic implications of such a boycott have also come under scrutiny.

Mark Choon humorously noted, “Kau bayar Cukai Arak kerajaan yang menambah pendapatan negara? Syabas. Kebodohan Anda menjamin kemerosotan Ekonomi. Tahniah!” (You pay the government’s Alcohol Tax, increasing the country’s income? Congratulations. Your stupidity guarantees Economic decline. Congratulations!).

As the nation grapples with this divisive issue, it becomes clear that balancing religious principles, personal freedoms, and economic considerations is no easy task.

Popular preachers like Ustaz Azhar Idrus have weighed in on the issue, stating unequivocally that it is wrong for Muslim workers to handle alcohol products in any capacity.

He argued that Muslims who do so in convenience stores and other establishments that sell alcohol are earning “gaji haram” (income that is not blessed) and living a life that is “dilaknat” (cursed).

They also face the ultimate consequence of having their prayers rejected by God and nullifying the spiritual benefits of prayer and other acts of worship.

This stance has added another layer of complexity to the debate, as it directly addresses the religious implications of working in establishments that sell alcohol.

