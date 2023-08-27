[Watch] Cantonese-Speaking Malay Couple Breaks Stereotypes By Selling Claypot Chicken Rice

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heartwarming display of cultural diversity, a Malay couple in Kuala Lumpur has defied stereotypes by opening a Chinese clay pot chicken rice restaurant.

The couple’s fluency in Cantonese has garnered attention and praise from netizens, who hailed it as a testament to the “real Malaysia.”

The story came to light through a video shared on the Facebook page “马来堂叔.”

The video showcases the couple’s restaurant in Sri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur, where they serve the popular Chinese delicacy.

The delicious food and the fact that both the boss and the proprietress fluently spoke Cantonese caught the viewers’ attention.

The husband revealed that he had learned the art of making claypot chicken rice as an apprentice and decided to continue despite the rarity of Malays in this field.

Remarkably, he has been perfecting his craft for an impressive 40 years.

Love for Cantonese cuisine and dedication to learning the language

When asked about their Cantonese proficiency, he shared that he began learning the language 15 years ago.

He mastered it and taught his wife and employees to speak Cantonese fluently.

The couple added that they had run a tea shop for over two decades before opening their restaurant.

Their venture into claypot chicken rice has been a recent endeavour, with their restaurant operating for over two months.

Netizens were captivated by the couple’s language skills and admired their fluency in Cantonese.

Many expressed their eagerness to try their mouthwatering claypot chicken rice.

Bridging cultural gaps and showcasing the beautiful diversity of Malaysia

Some netizens commended this as a reflection of the true spirit of Malaysia, where different cultures learn from and embrace one another’s food and language.

In a lighthearted twist, some netizens even playfully remarked that the boss and his wife’s Cantonese seemed better than the person who recorded the video.

This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that cultural boundaries can be transcended through shared experiences and a genuine appreciation for diversity.

The Malay couple’s dedication to mastering Cantonese and their success in the claypot chicken rice business also exemplify the harmonious coexistence of different cultures in Malaysia.

READ MORE: Chinese Lady’s Chat With A Malay Woman In Tamil Goes Viral!

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.