Alagappa Flour Mill Lost Halal Cert Due To Technical Issues, Working On Getting It Back

Alagappa Flour Mills Sdn Bhd had its halal certification revoked by Jakim not due to issues with its raw ingredients or cleanliness, but due to technical issues.

According to Astro Awani, the company lost its halal certification for non-compliance with the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020.

Initially, the company had its halal certification suspended due to uncritical technical issues and was given time to rectify the matter.

However, the lack of manpower made it difficult for the company to fulfil its requirements within the allotted time frame. This led to the company’s halal certification getting revoked.

To rectify the issue, Alagappa has strategically strengthened its workforce in the Executive Halal department and the Internal Halal Committee.

The company also established its Halal Department to strategically manage all matters relating to its internal halal matters.

Alagappa has also applied for the company’s halal certification from Jakim again. If things go well, the company will undergo another audit process this month.

Jakim clarified that the halal status of the company’s products manufactured before 12 March 2024 is unaffected.

Jakim reminds the public that a product without a halal certificate does not automatically mean it’s haram.

Any product that receives halal certification by Jakim has fulfilled all requirements under the Malaysian Halal Certification Procedure Manual (Domestic) 2020, including the halal standards and regulations.

