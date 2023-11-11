Kindness Denied: Woman’s Halal Offer Rejected And Questioned, But Business Owner Steps In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a recent incident in Petaling Jaya, a female hawker was embarrassed after being accused of dishonesty when she offered to pay for a treat.

The incident took place during a queue to purchase nasi lemak.

The woman, Fia Hafiz, is a social media influencer.

Fia is known for her philanthropic nature and often provides free food to delivery riders and colleagues.

However, she faced unexpected rejection and suspicion when she attempted to extend her generosity to a stranger in the queue.

Cerita sedih pagi tadi.



Tengah beratur beli nasi lemak. Lepas tu bila giliran aku, aku order lah. Lepas tu dengar orang belakang (lelaki) order 1 nasi lemak. So masa bayar, aku ckp dkt akak tu utk bayarkan sekali org blkg.



Lelaki tu dgr, lps tu dia cakap.. pic.twitter.com/zLMK5Jq4Vg — فيا حافظ (@FiaHafiz) November 9, 2023

According to Fia, she offered to cover the cost of the meal for the man standing behind her in the queue.

However, the man declined her offer and questioned the authenticity of her money.

This incident left Fia shocked and embarrassed, as she had never encountered such a situation.

Fortunately, the female owner of the nasi lemak stall intervened and came to Fia’s defence.

The business owner offered to treat Fia and the man behind her, ensuring the embarrassing incident was resolved.

Fia was grateful to the business owner for her support during this uncomfortable situation.

Netizens Show Support and Appreciation for Fia’s Kindness Despite Negative Encounter

The incident, which occurred in Bangi, Selangor, garnered attention on social media after Fia shared her experience on an online platform.

Netizens expressed their sadness and disappointment over the disrespectful behaviour displayed by the man towards Fia’s kind gesture.

Many praised the business owner for gracefully stepping in and resolving the situation.

Fia’s act of kindness and her willingness to help others have been widely acknowledged and appreciated by netizens.

They encouraged her not to let the negative encounter discourage her from continuing her charitable deeds.

Fia expressed thanks to those who have shown her kindness and support. (Pix: X/ @FiaHafiz)

Some users criticized the man’s arrogance and lack of civility, emphasizing the importance of polite refusal when declining offers.

It also highlights the positive impact that individuals like Fia can have on their communities through their acts of generosity.

As Fia continues to navigate her role as a social media influencer, she remains committed to spreading positivity and helping those in need.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.