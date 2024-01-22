Maher Zain Coming Down To SEA In Comeback Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Maher Zain last performed in Malaysia in 2019.

The Swedish-Lebanese R&B artist is set to return to South East Asia this March but only Singapore has been announced as a tour stop so far. His concert will also featured guest artist Harris J.

He is known for chart-topping albums like Thank You Allah, Forgive Me and One.

Maher has a huge fan base in Malaysia and it is unclear at this point why there is no concert date here.

But you can catch him live at Singapore Expo Hall 7 on 2 March at 8pm. Tickets available here.

Other events happening in Singapore in the first quarter of 2024 are as follows with tickets available via SISTIC.

TwoSet Violin World Tour 2024 (31 January – 1 February 2024)

TwoSet Violin, the hilarious duo that has captured the hearts of fans worldwide, is embarking on a highly-anticipated comeback tour. For one night only, join Brett, Eddy and Sophie for an unforgettable concert experience filled with their unique blend of musical virtuosity and witty humour.

This performance will take place at the Esplanade Concert Hall.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show (29 February – 3 March 2024)

The New York Times described this production as “bedazzling,” affirming its ability to mesmerize audiences.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show has been dazzling audiences around the globe for over seven years, faithfully bringing to the stage Eric Carle’s timeless classics.

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller, this production of the critically acclaimed show features a menagerie of over 75 magical puppets, including the star of the show –The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Translated into 62 languages and having sold over 43 million books, it remains in the top ten best-selling books of all time.

Catch them at the Victoria Theatre.

HSBC Women’s World Championship (29 February – 3 March 2024)

Boasting one of the strongest fields in women’s golf outside of the five Major Championships, the HSBC Women’s World Championship will see the top LPGA players battle it out at The Tanjong at Sentosa Golf Club.

This year marks the 16th edition of the tournament.

Taking place from 29 February to 3 March 2024, the four-day festival of golf will be a platform to celebrate the sport of golf, all the brilliant women competing, and many inspirational women from all facets of life around the World.

Shreya Goshal – All Hearts Tour (9 March 2024)

Shreya Ghoshal, who is widely regarded as the most influential singer and distinguished voice of our time, made her debut on the soundtrack of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film “Devdas.”

Her unique performance won her the RD Burman Award for Best New Music Talent, the coveted National Film Award, and the Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer.

Shreya continued to record with renowned musicians, including Salim Sulaiman, Pritam, AR Rahman, Ismail Darbar, Vishal Shekhar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and many more.

Her melodic voice became a defining characteristic in several soundtracks, spanning various languages and geographical areas, earning her the title of being the most versatile vocalist of all time.

She will be performing at the Star Theatre, The Star Performing Arts Centre.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert (19 April – 20 April 2024)

The sixth part of the Harry Potter™ Film Concert Series with Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in CONCERT is here!

The Metropolitan Festival Orchestra will perform Nicholas Hooper’s incredible score live from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ while the entire film plays in high-definition on a 40-foot screen.

In this episode, as Lord Voldemort™ tightens his grip on both the Muggle and Wizarding Worlds, Dumbledore is more intent upon preparing Harry for the battle fast approaching.

Even as the showdown looms, romance blossoms for Harry, Ron, Hermione and their classmates. Love is in the air, but danger lies ahead and Hogwarts may never be the same again.

Potterheads – this is your chance to relive your favourite moments from this episode accompanied with spectacular live orchestra music!

The magic is set to happen at the Esplanade Theatre.

A-Lin with Passengers World Tour (4 May 2024)

A-LIN, winner of the Golden Melody Award for Best Female Singer, is about to start all over again in Singapore! This time, A-LIN will perform very catchy new songs and invite the entire audience to engage in a big sing-along in addition to showcasing the timeless golden hits that are a must-have at KTV.

From production content, stage creativity, lighting, and sound to props, audio-visual effects, visuals, and set design, look forward to a distinctive visual spectacle!

This is happening at the Singapore Resorts World Convention Centre.

