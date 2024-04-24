Netizens Argue RM5K Salary For Roti Canai Maker In Singapore Too Low, Some Make RM9,100 A Month

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Are roti canai makers unsung heroes or overpaid low-level workers?

A recent job advertisement in the New Straits Times, offering a monthly salary of RM5,000 for a roti canai maker to work in Singapore, has sparked a heated debate among Malaysians.

While some initially praised the offer, which includes benefits like a prayer room, accommodation, and meals, others have pointed out that the seemingly high salary is far too low.

Netizens have shown that roti canai makers in Singapore have earned a daily wage of SGD100 (approximately RM318) for the past 15 years.

A typical 26-day work month translates to a monthly income of SGD2,600 (approximately RM9,100), significantly higher than the RM5,000 offered in the recent job listing.

Singaporeans themselves have been offered starting salaries ranging from SGD4,000 to SGD4,500 (approximately RM13,000 to RM14,600) to take up the role of roti canai makers in their own country.

Many argue that the RM5,000 salary is merely an attempt to fish for cheap labour, taking advantage of the high demand for skilled roti canai makers in Singapore.

The job is not for the faint of heart, as it involves long hours, tiring work, and preparing large volumes of roti canai each day.

The salary of a roti canai maker is Singapore $100 per day. That works out $2,600 for 26 days work day per month since 15 years ago. That equals to MYR9,100 per month. That MYR 5,000 is fishing for cheap labour. It’s not an easy task though. Tiring and big vol per day. — Hameem MY (@hameem888) April 23, 2024

Greener Pastures: More Malaysians Flock to Singapore as Ringgit Weakens

Some Malaysians are over the moon, thrilled to see these culinary heroes finally getting the recognition and compensation they deserve.

Others, however, are crying foul, arguing that RM5,000 is way too much by Malaysian standards.

In a recent interview with The Star, Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneurs Association secretary-general Hussein Ibrahim revealed that roti canai makers in Johor Bahru earn a daily wage of between RM80 and RM90.

Assuming they work daily, this amounts to a monthly income of approximately RM2,700.

This wage disparity highlights the stark contrast between the two countries’ labour markets.

The weakening ringgit has only intensified this trend as more Malaysians seek to earn Singapore dollars to support their families back home.

It’s no wonder, then, that Malaysians are flocking to Singapore like moths to a flame, drawn by the promise of better pay and a brighter future.

They wake up at the crack of dawn, enduring the soul-crushing daily commute from Johor Bahru to Singapore, all for the chance to earn those sweet, sweet Singapore dollars.

It also highlights Malaysia’s ongoing brain drain as talented individuals remain lured away by the promise of better pay and working conditions abroad.

Malaysia and Singapore just a causeway away but you see Malaysian flocking in to work there,everyday.Malaysia has lots of natural resources,Singapore zero. Why SG prosperous? Because Singapore separate Government from Religion. pic.twitter.com/WrT3cFYqdW — Laurenz777_✝️🇮🇱 (@LauRenz_777) March 23, 2024

