This New Arcade In Bukit Bintang Brings Back Old School Fun To KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Technological progress continues to change the world of gaming. Nowadays gaming can be done in the comfort of our homes by using our mobile devices and laptops.

But recently, there’s been a resurgence in some ol’ skool gaming when Singapore’s largest homegrown arcade and family amusement centre, Cow Play Cow Moo, brought arcade games back to Malaysia by making their debut at Lot 10, Bukit Bintang Kuala Lumpur.

For gamers of all ages, this thrilling addition to the city’s entertainment scene promises an exciting, fun-filled gaming experience that will leave their hearts racing.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

100 Gaming Machines

Cow Play Cow Moo offers a varied gaming adventure that appeals to every gaming lover with an amazing choice of over 100 exciting machines.

Every player can find something to engaging, from coin pushers to claw machines, to basketball and bowling machines.

There are even old favourites like, Hoop Shot, Lane Master, and Storm Shot machines at their arcade to get into sports gaming or try your talents on the DC Superheroes, Dream Castle, and

Pearl Fishery skill-based games.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

One can also have fun trying their funfair games, where one may win by Whacking Clowns and Riding the Big Wave. There is also a motorbike game for the speedheads out there.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

We had the opportunity to try out these games, and truth be told, they brought back the nostalgia of the 90’s and brought us the competitiveness.

The whole arcade is filled with colours which is very appalling to kids and the fun-filled environment does excite one.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The highlight of the arcade is that every game that one plays allows them to collect tickets which can be used to claim various exciting prizes.

Each game is won by an individual then they are eligible to get the tickets and gather points. The arcade has many games that allow one to collect many tickets if played well.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

With a wealth of authentic, officially licenced merchandise showcasing beloved brands like Disney (Mickey Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Tsum Tsum, Disney Princesses), Sanrio (Hello Kitty, My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Little Twin Stars), Pokemon (Pikachu, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Charmander), Lego, Stitch Snow Globe, and more, Cow Play Cow Moo is proud to present this treasure trove.

Additionally, one could also purchase collectables and highly sought-after licenced limited-edition goods.

Pic Credit: Keran/TRP

The moment you go through Cow Play Cow Moo’s arcade doors, the fun begins. To access exclusive offers and benefits, apply for a membership card and load it with credits.

Acquire tokens from the token dispenser to power your gaming endeavours. Play to earn tickets, which are immediately saved on your card. Then, watch as they build up.

Use your earned tickets to access a treasure trove of licenced products by heading to the redemption section. Play more to get additional tickets, or redeem your winnings as stated above.

The enjoyment never ends at the Cow Play Cow Moo arcade.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.