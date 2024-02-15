New PlayStation 5 To Hit Malaysian Stores Next Week

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The new PlayStation 5 will be available in Malaysia from 20 February 2024.

The suggested retail price (SRP) for the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive is RM2,499 while the PS5 Digital Edition is RM2,069 through local retailers.

Additionally, the Ultra HD Blu-ray-Disc Drive for the new PS5 Digital will be sold separately at RM529 and a new Vertical Stand compatible with all PS5 models will be sold separately at RM149.

A variety of PS5 Console Cover colours for the new model will be available from 20 February, including the Deep Earth Collection colours in Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.

Prices for the PS5 Console Covers will start at RM259.

More on the PlayStation 5 here.

