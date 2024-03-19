Steam Introduces A New Feature That Allows Families To Game Together

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Steam has been a gaming platform for many gamers for many decades. Recently, they have announced a new feature known as Steam Families to replace Steam Family Sharing and Steam Family View.

With the help of this new feature, Steam users can now establish family accounts with up to six members so that they may share games and set content restrictions.

Up to five more people, who may be designated as either adults or children, can be invited by users when they form a family account.

Similar to Steam’s previous Family Sharing function, all family members will have their games shared in a family library.

Hello! We are excited to announce the launch of Steam Families, now accessible in the Steam Beta Client. This feature introduces significant updates and improvements to family sharing, parental controls, and child purchase requests.



See all the details at the announcement blog… pic.twitter.com/qL8iUtJKOr — Steam (@Steam) March 18, 2024

Joining a Steam Family allows one to access shareable games owned by your family members, which will also be accessible in your library.

However, one must be cautious about who you share games with since if a member of your family gets banned while using your copy of the game, your account will also be banned.

This new ‘family library’ will appear in your games list when you log in. You maintain ownership of your current titles and can create saved games, earn achievements, and access workshop files.

Family Sharing allows one to play games from other family members’ libraries, even if they are online playing another game. If your library has multiple copies of a game, multiple members can play it simultaneously.

The new feature also has Parental Controls. This allows parents to set limits and when their children can play games on Steam.

Parents can also keep an eye on their kids’ activities and decide which games they can play. Anywhere the parents can access Steam can access this information, even on their mobile devices.

Children can also ask for additional playtime or games that are generally off-limits. By sending a cart straight to an adult’s account, children can even ask for adult accounts to buy new games for them.

Currently under beta testing, the new function needs all prospective family members to sign up for the beta version to gain access.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.