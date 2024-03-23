A Family’s Struggle: The Heartbreaking Reality Of Homelessness In Malaysia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a heart-wrenching tale of resilience and despair, a family of seven found themselves wandering the streets of Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, for nearly three weeks.

The couple and their five young children, aged between 3 and 11, were left with no choice but to seek shelter in various street corners, their lives hanging by a thread.

This story, brought to light by the Lembaga Zakat Selangor (LZS), is just one of many that shed light on the growing issue of homelessness in Malaysia, a problem that demands immediate attention and action.

According to the LZS’s Facebook post, the operation team from the Hulu Langat branch swiftly responded to reports from the public.

It tracked down the family to learn about their dire financial situation.

“On the second day of Ramadan, there was a report of a family living on the streets in Bandar Baru Bangi,” the post read.

“It is unimaginable that the children have lived a homeless life in the past three weeks. From (temporarily staying) with relatives to living outside a store, some people saw it and sympathetically gave them one or two ringgit to satisfy their hunger.”

The couple’s exhaustion was palpable as they tirelessly cared for their five young children around the clock.

The mother’s words, “We no longer think about ourselves, and the only thing left as mothers is to think about the children,” are a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and challenges homeless families face.

A Glimmer of Hope Amidst the Darkness

The LZS’s swift action in providing temporary relief to this family is a testament to the power of compassion and community in times of crisis.

The authorities arranged temporary housing for the family.

They donated money to buy food and arranged temporary housing for the family, allowing the parents time to find other rentals and ensure their children had a comfortable living environment.

While this story has a glimmer of hope, it is crucial that we, as a society, come together to provide support, resources, and long-term solutions to address the root causes of homelessness in Malaysia.

Angkara tibi, lima beranak terpaksa tidur dalam kereta dua bulan



Memetik Kosmo, sebuah keluarga terpaksa tinggal di dalam kereta selama lebih kurang dua bulan berhampiran Hospital Segamat selepas mereka keluar dari rumah mentua kerana menghidap penyakit Tuberculosis atau tibi.… pic.twitter.com/54eV6OFxuh — Samudera.my (@MySamudera) August 22, 2023

Homelessness in Malaysia has been on the rise in recent years, with an estimated 2,000 individuals living on the streets, according to a 2019 survey by the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development.

As of 2023, there are an estimated 1,500 to 2,000 homeless individuals in Kuala Lumpur.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the issue, with job losses and economic instability pushing more families to the brink of homelessness.

The combination of stagnant wages, increasing expenses, and the burden of debt creates a vicious cycle that can quickly spiral out of control, leaving individuals and families vulnerable to homelessness.

READ MORE: RM1K Dilemma: Educating Children On A Shoestring Budget In Malaysia

As the pandemic continues to impact the economy and livelihoods, we must address the systemic issues that contribute to homelessness and provide support to those who are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

By raising awareness, advocating for affordable housing, and supporting organizations that work tirelessly to help the homeless, we can ensure that no child has to endure the hardships of life on the streets.

