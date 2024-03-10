TRP
Flexible Working Hours At Lower Pay For Female Civil Servants Seen As Step Backwards
The proposed idea is to let working mothers in public services work lesser hours at a lower pay so they can better care for their children.

March 10, 2024

Women working in public services may be able to work flexible or shorter hours to better care for their families.

According to Free Malaysia Today, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the shorter working hours may also mean lower pay rates.

Anwar gave the example of a woman working for four hours instead of working from 8am to 5pm. The pay rate for the woman might be lower.

This proposal will be considered part of a study being carried out into a new civil service salary scheme.

Speaking at the International Women’s Day Celebration 2024 held on 8 March, Anwar said he would discuss the matter with the chief secretary to the government and the director-general of public services.

Anwar added that Malaysia would be the first country in the world to offer such flexibility to female civil servants if the idea is put in place.

He explained that a change from conventional thinking is needed because many women feel pressured to leave their careers to care for their families.

For illustration purposes. Image: TRP File

Netizens chime in: “Not a wholly great idea”

Many netizens could see the rationale but felt the proposed idea was outdated. They believed lowering women’s wages would further increase the gender pay gap.

With the rising cost of living, a double-income household is more crucial than ever and sometimes it’s still not enough. Lowering the wages of the women could likely increase the household financial burden.

A solution that some netizens agree on is to instate flexible working hours and work-from-home arrangements for all employees, especially working parents.

As a netizen said, targeting these policies at only women reinforces the idea that it’s the woman’s job to care for the children and family (aka performing more unpaid labour at home) instead of a partnership. These policies also single out single parents, especially single fathers.

Some employers are already discriminatory towards hiring women in case the women plan to start a family. With this proposed policy as an added barrier, employers may find hiring women increasingly unappealing.

A flexible working arrangement enables parents to continue doing their work while caring for their kids. Single workers may not need to work longer hours often to cover for their married colleagues either.

On another note, netizens pointed out that productivity in the public sector is already bad and lessening the work hours will make the services worse.

