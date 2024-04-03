This ‘Nenek’ Teaches Us That Some Bonds Are Simply Unbreakable

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On life’s vast highway, some connections are simply irreplaceable.

These connections are the ones we cherish above everything, the ones that defy distance and time, and the ones that make life truly meaningful.

Because once you’re family, you’re always family—no take-backs or trade-ins!

But sometimes, these special connections also extend to unexpected things that aren’t people!

(Credit: Carro Malaysia via YouTube)

Studies show that we often form emotional connections with objects because of who they remind us of and what they represent.

Whether it’s a childhood toy, a family heirloom, a precious gift, or even a car we love, these items can form an unbreakable bond that connects us to our past and reflects who we are.

They’re not just things, they’re witnesses to our life’s story and mean just as much as family!

Memories on wheels!

(Credit: Carro Malaysia via YouTube)

Your car is more than just a machine that takes you from point A to B, but a partner on the road of life. A witness to your laughs, tears, fears and just how much you’ve grown despite some of the bumps on the way.

All it takes is a small trigger to bring the nostalgia alive again, whether it’s the familiar smell of old leather seats, the crisp feel of a steering wheel, or in this case, a serendipitous encounter with a long-lost companion!

This Aidilfitri, Carro invites you to celebrate unbreakable bonds!

(Credit: Carro Malaysia via YouTube)

Buckle up for laughter and heartwarming moments, as we follow Man and his crew’s surprising reconnection with a family member during their balik kampung journey.

Watch as they go to great lengths in pursuit of something familiar, through twists and turns—and find out; will they create another treasured Raya memory for their family?

So, pack your bags and get ready for a nostalgic moment full of love. And who knows, your road trip this festive season could lead to a heartfelt reunion too!

Find the right car to bond with during Carro’s First Raya campaign!

Did you know? myTukar is now Carro and this is their first Raya with Malaysia! It’s time to create lasting connections with a reliable pre-owned car that promises new beginnings and joyful journeys with Carro.

Celebrate the spirit of Hari Raya with a trip back to those cherished moments in a car that’s more than just used—it’s loved and cherished!

Get behind the wheel of your dream Carro Certified car from 18 March to 30 April and you could be one of the lucky customers to win exclusive prizes worth RM100,000 and other rewards, including:

Carro Cash Rebate: Be one of the lucky 8 to drive away with a RM5,000 cash rebate.

Be one of the lucky 8 to drive away with a RM5,000 cash rebate. Philips 43″ Android TV: 12 chances to win a state-of-the-art TV worth RM1,800.

12 chances to win a state-of-the-art TV worth RM1,800. HABIB Gift Voucher: 20 opportunities to indulge in luxury bling with vouchers worth RM1,000 each.

20 opportunities to indulge in luxury bling with vouchers worth RM1,000 each. Petrol Voucher: Fuel your travels with one of the 60 petrol vouchers, each worth RM250.

But wait, there’s more!

Score epic deals with up to RM8,000 off on selected Carro Certified rides. Plus, the first 800 buyers of any Carro Certified vehicle will also get to receive exclusive Carro Care vouchers valued at more than RM1,000, inclusive of:

10% off for Insurance Renewal

30% off for Carro Care Body & Paint Packages

10% off for Carro Care Maintenance Packages

Terms and conditions apply. Visit Carro’s official website here, for more details and make your 2024 Hari Raya celebration truly memorable!

