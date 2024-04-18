Luxury On The Lam: The Curious Case Of A BMW X6 And The 7-Year Road Tax Dodge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s a scenario that seems to defy logic: owning a luxury car but claiming an inability to afford the road tax.

This paradox came to light when officials from the Selangor Road Transport Department (JPJ) intercepted a BMW X6 during their enforcement operation, only to discover that its road tax had expired seven years ago!

The vehicle, now temporarily impounded at the Shah Alam JPJ office, was also found to be uninsured, adding to the gravity of the oversight.

The car’s 59-year-old owner offered a peculiar justification for not renewing the road tax, citing “short-distance driving” and an initial purchase without a proper transfer of ownership.

Under the Road Transport Act 1987, Section 64(1), the authorities have confiscated the BMW X6.

Driving without valid insurance violates Section 90 of the same act, potentially leading to a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

JPJ urges the public to report traffic violations by emailing aduantrafik@jpj.gov.my or through the e-aduan application platform, reinforcing the collective role in maintaining order and accountability on the roads.

Priorities in Question: The Luxury Paradox and Social Responsibilities

This incident has ignited a wave of indignation among netizens, who find it hard to believe that someone would drive a luxury vehicle while claiming to be unable to afford basic legal obligations like road tax.

For context, the road tax for the BMW X6 in Malaysia is around RM2,125 per year, depending on the specific model and engine size.

As this story unfolds, it serves as a thought-provoking reminder of the complexities that lurk behind the wheel of luxury.

It also casts a spotlight on a broader discourse on social responsibility and the stark contrasts within society.

Moreover, this situation underscores a concerning trend: Malaysians appear willing to spend money on wants and luxuries but seem reluctant to fulfil important obligations that cost much less.

This paradox highlights a critical conversation about priorities and responsibilities in modern society.

Baru sembang pasal ni dengan colleague. Dia kata teringin pakai merc, aku jujur je ckp kita ni gaji cikedis je tak yah lah berangan lagi. Kena betul2 kaya baru leh pakai. Jangan terjerat hutang kereta. Bulan2 rasa mampu bayar tapi insurans? Road tax? Service? Tayar? https://t.co/w9r6XtNRue — hanilla (@memkucing) August 3, 2023

