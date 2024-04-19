Mercedes Owner’s Complaint About RM420 Service Fee Sparks Outrage And Disbelief

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.

In a bizarre twist of events, a Mercedes C200 owner’s complaint about a fee of RM420 for an engine oil change has sparked outrage and disbelief among netizens.

The owner’s grievance, posted as a review on social media, apparently stated that the workshop was uncomfortable and untidy and that the staff there were unprofessional and unfriendly.

The review later gains viral attention, with many questioning the disconnect between owning a luxury vehicle and baulking at routine maintenance costs.

The service centre in Pasir Gudang, Johor, responded to the complaint with a detailed breakdown of the services and amenities available to customers.

These included comfortable seating with sofas, televisions with Netflix access, air conditioning, water purifiers, a chiller, Wi-Fi, a prayer room, and restroom facilities.

It also clarified that the RM420 fee covered 6 litres of engine oil, an oil filter, and labour costs for the Mercedes C200.

Balancing Ownership Costs and Expectations

The incident has sparked a broader discussion about the responsibilities and expectations of luxury car ownership.

Netizens were quick to point out the apparent contradiction in the owner’s complaint, with many expressing disbelief that someone who could afford a luxury car like a Mercedes would find the RM420 service fee expensive.

Some even questioned the owner’s financial priorities, suggesting they might reconsider owning a high-end vehicle if they could not afford basic maintenance costs.

Many argue that the costs of maintaining a premium vehicle should be factored into purchasing one and that complaining about reasonable service fees is both entitled and short-sighted.

Others have come to the owner’s defence, suggesting that the service centre’s fees may be higher than average and that it is within the owner’s rights to question the costs and value of the services provided.

However, the consensus appears that owning a luxury car comes with certain financial obligations and that complaining about routine maintenance fees is unreasonable and out of touch.

The Troubling Trend: Luxury Car Owners Skimping on Essential Costs

As the debate rages on, the viral complaint has become a cautionary tale about the perils of social media and the importance of understanding the full scope of costs associated with luxury car ownership.

Whether the owner’s complaint was justified or not, it has undoubtedly sparked a conversation that will likely continue long after the oil in their Mercedes has been changed.

This incident is not an isolated case.

Similar occurrences have occurred where luxury car owners have attempted to skimp on various small costs associated with their vehicles.

From trying to avoid paying for parking to neglecting to renew their road tax on time, these instances highlight a troubling trend among some high-end car owners who prioritize the status symbol of their vehicle over the practical costs of maintaining it.

Kereta mahal tapi kedekut nak masuk parking berbayar



Ada balai polis 20 tapak kaki je dari kerb ni btw 👀



I also personally think that PBTs should tow them away and see these rich assholes beg for their precious cars https://t.co/x97C7ns3uG — brown man (@AiemenRazieq) June 27, 2023

