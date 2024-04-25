[Watch] “I Want A King, Not Just Any Man”: Adeline’s Outrageous Dating Demands Go Viral

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Adeline Chang, the e-hailing passenger who recently made headlines for her alleged fare-skipping antics, has once again captured the attention of netizens with her outlandish dating demands.

In a recent Facebook live video with Malaysian cross-dresser Bryan Wee, Chang revealed her lofty expectations for her ideal partner.

While she, like many women, seeks an honest man, her requirements quickly escalate to levels that would make even the most affluent bachelors break a sweat.

A Fairy Tale Romance or a Gold Digger’s Dream? Adeline’s Outrageous Dating Checklist

For starters, Adeline’s dream man must have a Porsche and a Lamborghini parked in his garage.

“It’s best if you have a car without a roof so that you can take me around town with the car,” she added, showcasing her penchant for the extravagant.

But a couple of luxury cars alone won’t suffice.

Her perfect match must also boast a monthly income of at least RM100,000.

“If you treat me like a princess, of course, I’ll treat you like a King, too!” she declared, setting the stage for a relationship that seems more akin to a fairy tale than reality.

As if that weren’t enough, her list of demands continues to grow.

Chang’s ideal man must own not one, not two, but ten villas.

And don’t even think about approaching her unless you’re wearing a high-end cologne.

“If not, please stay away,” she warned potential suitors.

The Adeline Effect: Redefining Dating Standards in the Digital Age

In a surprising twist, she even claimed to be more popular and younger than Malaysian model Amber Chia, adding an extra layer of intrigue to her already captivating persona.

This latest revelation follows her appearance on Wee’s live video session, where she clarified that she has always paid for her e-hailing fares and vowed to take legal action against those who defame her.

As her story unfolds, one thing is certain: her unapologetic approach to life and love has made her an internet sensation.

While some may view her demands as unrealistic or even superficial, others can’t help but admire her confidence and unwavering belief in her own worth.

In a world where dating standards seem constantly evolving, her bold proclamations have ignited a conversation about our expectations of our partners and ourselves.

Whether you see her as a modern-day princess or a controversial figure, there’s no denying that she has left an indelible mark on the digital landscape.

READ MORE: [Watch] Seafood Restaurant Faces Backlash For Inviting Adeline Chang To Livestream

READ MORE: [Watch] The Curious Case Of Adeline: A Troubled Soul Or A Serial Scammer?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.