Joining Versa’s Savings Campaign Could Be Your Smartest Financial Move This Year

In today’s fast-paced world, taking control of your finances is more important than ever. Whether you’re saving for a rainy day, planning a big purchase, or setting long-term financial goals, the approach you take can significantly impact your financial health.

Understanding the basics of saving and investing not only helps in achieving financial stability but can also turn your money into an asset that works for you.

That’s where apps like Versa and their Money Booster Campaign come into play – offering smart, straightforward solutions to manage your wealth with ease!

(Credit: Versa)

Versa’s Money Booster Campaign is tailored to encourage users to automate their savings and investment processes, enhancing their financial habits while rewarding them with additional returns.

Let’s break it down:

If you’re a Versa user and you join the Money Booster Campaign starting 1 May 2024, you’ll get an extra 1% return each year on your Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i account.

So, for example, if you had a 3.77% return rate from March 2024 as your base, with the campaign, you could bump that up to 4.77% per annum nett. This will differ each month based on the fund’s performance, of course, but it’s a sweet bonus for being part of the campaign and managing your money wisely!

Here’s how you can join the Money Booster Campaign:

(Credit: Versa)

Step 1: Create a Versa account and make a cash-in of RM1,000 into Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i.

Step 2:

Option 1: Set up an auto debit plan of a minimum of RM200 per month into any Versa Invest fund (except for Versa Gold) to enjoy +1% for the first RM10,000 available balance in Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i.

Option 2: Set up an auto debit plan of a minimum of RM500 per month into any Versa Invest fund (except for Versa Gold) to enjoy +1% for the first RM30,000 available balance in Versa Cash or Versa Cash-i.

No extra steps are needed. Once you’ve set up your plan, the additional returns will be applied automatically.

Exclusive for TRP Readers!

Versa is offering a special sign-up promo for TRP readers! Use the code VRAKYATPOST2 to receive a RM10 bonus when you create an account and cash-in a minimum of RM100 into any funds in Versa.

These are the eligible Versa Invest funds that users can set auto debit into to be eligible for the +1% p.a. nett booster rate:

✅ Versa Global-i

✅ Versa SGD

✅ Versa Growth

✅ Versa Growth-i

✅ Versa Moderate

✅ Versa Moderate-i

✅ Versa REITs

Versa is managed by AHAM Asset Management Berhad, one of Malaysia’s top fund houses, and bolstered by the backing of global private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, so your investments are in seasoned hands.

We are excited to introduce the Money Booster Campaign, which underscores our commitment to innovative and rewarding solutions for our users. Teoh Wei-Xiang, CEO and co-founder of Versa.

The campaign not only aids in managing savings and investments automatically through its auto debit feature but also aims to reduce the stress and emotional burden of financial management, providing a seamless and confident financial journey for all Malaysians.

Offering over 16 different funds across various risk levels, Versa ensures there’s something for everyone, whether you’re a novice or seasoned investor.

(Credit: lifeforstock via freepik)

Versa is designed to be intuitive and user-friendly, ideal for beginners. The app features a clean, easy-to-navigate interface, automatic debit setups, goal tracking, and a wealth of educational materials – all set to make your saving and investing journey as smooth as possible.

You can start earning an additional 1% per annum return through Versa’s user-friendly app, which is available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery. Versa operates under the strict regulations of the Securities Commission Malaysia, ensuring your investments are secure and well-managed.

Go HERE for more details on how to make the most out of your investments with the Money Booster Campaign. Start your journey towards smarter financial management today with Versa!

