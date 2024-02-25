Retired Cleaner Sweeps Up RM1 Million Prize In BSN SSP Draw

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a twist of fate that fairytales are made of, Mohd Nazri Abd Wazir, a 61-year-old retired cleaner from Parit, Perak, has transformed his life overnight.

He won a staggering RM1 million in the 96th Premium Saving Certificate (SSP) lucky draw by Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

Mohd Nazri plans to use his newfound fortune for a pilgrimage and family security; his story is not just one of personal triumph but also an uplifting reminder to all.

In an interview with the media, an elated Mohd Nazri expressed his disbelief and gratitude.

The third of seven siblings and still unmarried, Mohd Nazri began saving with BSN in 2003, putting money aside for emergencies.

He shared the joyous news first with his 84-year-old mother, followed by his siblings, painting a picture of a family brought even closer by this miraculous event.

Another lucky winner walked away with RM50,000 in the special draw celebrating the bank’s 50th anniversary.

“I never imagined I would be chosen to receive such a lucky draw prize worth RM50,000,” said 57-year-old Mohd Nasir Abdullah from Kampung Gajah, Perak Tengah.

“I started saving with BSN when I was single but only joined this lottery draw in June last year. The money I’ve won will be used for my three children, who are still studying,” he added.

Dreams to Reality: BSN Savings Program Unlocks Life-Changing Wins

This heartwarming story is not just about luck; it’s a testament to the enduring hope and dreams that come alive through BSN’s long-standing commitment to rewarding its savers.

It’s a savings program designed to offer them financial security and the possibility of becoming an instant millionaire.

Indeed, for over two decades, this program has created millionaires regularly.

It has been a beacon of hope for individuals like Mohd Nazri, who kept their dreams alive with each savings certificate purchased.

This year, there are 10 different categories of draws, including the Millionaire Draw and the newly introduced BSN 50th Anniversary Draw,

With prizes totalling RM30 million, the BSN SSP draws have been turning dreams into reality for many, as reflected in their tagline, “Fantasy becomes a reality with BSN SSP!”

In the past, BSN has awarded savers luxury cars, other big-ticket items, and life-changing cash prizes.

