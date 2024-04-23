Touch ‘n Go eWallet Clears Itself Of Wrongdoing In Zahid Baharudin’s Viral Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In an unexpected turn of events that has gripped the attention of netizens across Malaysia, Touch ‘n Go (TNG) eWallet has finally shed light on the controversy involving renowned singer Zahid Baharudin.

The saga began when Zahid took to TikTok to voice his grievances, revealing that a staggering RM4,250 had mysteriously vanished from his wife, Shuhada’s, eWallet.

This revelation quickly escalated, fueling widespread speculation and concerns over potential scam activities linked to the popular digital payment platform.

In a detailed rebuttal, TNG eWallet laid bare the facts: every transaction under scrutiny was found legitimate and conducted with the necessary PIN authorisation on a device uniquely tied to the user’s account.

These transactions predominantly occurred within the confines of the user’s home, and those made via QR scanning required the linked device, further bolstering their legitimacy.

The company underscored this with evidence of transaction timestamps that matched the app’s usage on the device in question.

Legal Steps and Open Communication: TNG eWallet’s Path Forward

TNG eWallet stresses its adherence to transparency and stringent privacy laws that limit the extent of information disclosure.

Despite this, assurances were given regarding the robust evidence underpinning the transaction’s validity.

TNG eWallet attempted to share the investigation findings with Zahid and his wife, but they declined.

This led to the company taking legal action, filing a police report, and sending a cease and desist letter and a detailed transaction log.

As TNG eWallet awaits the outcomes of legal proceedings, the company reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of security and integrity.

TNG eWallet also expressed gratitude to its user base for their ongoing trust and support and invited any concerns to be voiced directly to them.

Immediate Action in Case of Suspicious Activities

In the wake of recent events surrounding digital financial security, users of platforms like TNG eWallet must stay vigilant and adopt robust protective measures.

Netizens commented that this reminds them of the intricate challenges digital financial platforms and users face in navigating the digital age.

They highlight the importance of vigilance, security, and clear communication in addressing and resolving such disputes.

Here are some guidelines to ensure your eWallet remains secure:

Strong, Unique Passwords: Ensure your eWallet password is complex, unique, and changed regularly. Avoid using easily guessable passwords such as birthdays or everyday phrases.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Activate 2FA on your account if available. This adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification beyond your password.

Be Wary of Phishing Attempts: Phishers may trick you into giving away your credentials through fake emails or SMS. Always verify the authenticity of messages and never click on suspicious links.

Secure Your Device: Keep your smartphone’s operating system and apps updated to protect against vulnerabilities. Consider installing a reputable security app to ward off malware and viruses.

Monitor Your Transactions: Regularly check your transaction history for unauthorised or suspicious activity. Immediate detection can help you quickly address potential issues.

Use Secure Networks: Avoid conducting financial transactions over public or unsecured Wi-Fi networks. These networks can be easily compromised, putting your information at risk.

Educate Yourself: Stay informed about the latest security threats and protection strategies. Touch ‘n Go eWallet and other financial services often provide helpful security tips and updates.

Contact Support Immediately If Suspicious Activity Is Detected: If you notice any unauthorised transactions or suspect your account has been compromised, contact Touch ‘n Go eWallet’s customer support immediately.

By implementing these practices, users can significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to scams and ensure their digital finances are well-protected.

