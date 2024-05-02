Temperatures Are Rising, Here’s How To Stay Cool In The Face Of Everything

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Southeast Asia is experiencing a heat wave due to climate change, resulting in a climate phenomenon known as El Nino.

El Nino causes hotter and drier weather in the region due to changes in sea surface temperatures and surface winds over the tropical Pacific Ocean.

In Malaysia, El Nino typically provokes weather phenomena such as drier-than-average rainfall conditions and haze.

As of 1 May, MetMalaysia said the average temperature is between 35 to 40 degrees Celsius for three days straight.

On 30 April, temperatures rose as high as 40 degrees Celcius in Singapore and up to 43 degrees Celcius in Bangkok.

The Asean Specialised Meteorological Organisation expects the weather to return to neutral conditions between April and May since the peak of El Nino conditions has passed.

What can we do to escape the rising heat?

To keep ourselves safe in this heat wave, here are some things we can do to mitigate the heat and stay cool:

Move (away)

Since it’s not practical to migrate to another country, it’s best to avoid going out into the sun and stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to prevent heatstroke. Extra points if the room is well-ventilated. If you need to head outdoors, protect yourself by using a hat, cap, or umbrella.

Keep the home cool

Aside from turning on the air conditioner, we can keep the house cool by using the curtains or letting down the blinds. To take it a step further, you can consider installing tint film on your house windows, especially in areas where it lets in the most sunlight. Another option is to create a natural cooling system at home with a water feature such as a mini fountain or pond.

Stay hydrated

Water does not only help to quench our thirst but also helps in regulating our body temperature. Since we will be sweating a lot in this hot weather, it’s important to replenish the fluids lost by drinking tons of water. It’s advisable to avoid drinks such as tea, alcohol, coffee, and soft drinks as these can dehydrate the body.

Wear cooling clothes material

Since we’ll be sweating a lot, it’s best to wear clothes made of moisture-wicking fabrics to help regulate body temperature. Moisture-wicking fabrics work by quickly absorbing sweat and helping evaporate it away. These fabric types include polyester and merino wool.

Take cool showers

If you overheat easily, it’s advisable to cool yourself by taking cold showers. Alternatively, you can cool yourself throughout the day using damp towels if the hot weather is unrelenting.

Limit strenuous activity outdoors

You can continue your gym routine but remember to stay hydrated frequently and to exercise in a well-ventilated room. Outdoor workouts should be kept to a minimal amount of time.

