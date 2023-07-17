When Is It The Hottest In Malaysia? MetMalaysia Has The Answer

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia generally has two “extreme” weathers: sunny hot and rainy. The temperature also rises due to instances of haze.

MetMalaysia recently shared the hottest hours in Malaysia’s different zones based on data from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The northern states such as Perlis, Kedah, and Penang experience their hottest temperature from 1 to 3pm.

Over on the East Coast in places such as Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, the highest temperature recorded is from 1 to 4pm.

For the central states such as Perak, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, and Putrajaya, the hottest temperature is felt from 2 to 4pm. The same goes for southern states such as Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, and Johor.

Places in Sabah and Labuan experience their highest temperatures from 12 to 2pm. Meanwhile, in Sarawak, places such as Kapit, Bintulu, Miri, and Limbang experience their hottest temperature from 2 to 3pm.

However, places to the west of Sarawak such as Kuching, Samarahan, Sarikei, Sri Aman, Serian, Mukah, Sibu, and Betong experience the highest temperatures from 1 to 4pm.

MetMalaysia did not specify the respective highest recorded temperatures but the data from WMO showed that the mean daily maximum temperatures in Malaysia can reach as high as 34 degrees Celcius.

The highest temperature was recorded in Alor Setar in March at 34.5 degrees Celcius.

