Autistic Boy Dies After Falling Into Sungai Skudai

A five-year-old boy who was autistic drowned after he fell into Sungai Skudai in Johor Bahru.

In the tragedy which struck yesterday, the boy was said to have been taking pictures with a phone in the area near his house in Kampung Sepakat Baru when he fell into the river.

The fire and rescue department rushed to the scene after receiving a call regarding the incident at 5.59pm, reported Kosmo.

According to the Operations Commander from the Skudai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Senior Enforcement Assistant Saifulbahri Safar, the rescue Team arrived at 6.13pm.

Image: Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia/ Facebook

“Upon receiving the call, a team involving a fire rescue tender (FRT) and an emergency rescue service unit (EMRS) with seven members from BBP Skudai was sent to the location,” he said, as quoted by Astro Awani.

Saifulbahri said firemen had searched along the banks and the surface of the river about 800 meters from where the victim was reported to have fallen.

Members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) at the same time used the “swift wiping” technique in diving efforts to locate the victim.

Image: Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia/ Facebook

Based on a Facebook post by Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia, the police and surrounding residents also assisted in the search and rescue operation.

After five hours, the victim was finally found at 11.15pm.

Saifulbahri informed that the body was found around 130 meters from the location where he was reported to have fallen and at a depth of four meters.

He added that the victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further action and will undergo an autopsy at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA).

