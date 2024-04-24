Sunway Velocity Mall Introduces Autism-Friendly Calm Pods & Sensory Wall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with Autism Awareness Month, Sunway Velocity Mall launched its “Autsome,” short for “Autism is Awesome” initiative yesterday (23 April).

The initiative aims to raise awareness for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) as well as providing facilities and services for the autistic community.

The launch welcomed 15 children from the National Autism Society of Malaysia (NASOM) and the society’s choir belted some songs at the event.

Launch of Autsome autism-friendly features and NASOM’s choir performing on stage. Image: Eshvar/TRP

Sunway Malls pioneered mall autism inclusivity in 2019 and continues to drive autism awareness in line with Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

In the latest initiative, Sunway Velocity Mall introduces two new autistic-friendly features: the Calm Pods and the 100% sustainable sensory wall.

ASD is a complex developmental disability that affects the brain’s development of interaction and communication skills. Individuals with ASD may experience difficulties in verbal and non-verbal communication, social interaction, and activities. Some may also experience sensitivities in sight, sound, smell, touch, and taste.

With the Calm Pods, individuals with ASD get to soothe their sensory overload. The Calm Pods are situated in accessible and convenient common areas of larger malls instead of the conventional calm rooms located far away.

The Calm Pods are set up to resemble a cosy alcove with calming lights and decorated with beautiful flowers in pastel colour tones. Here, individuals with ASD who feel overwhelmed can seek sanctuary, rest, and gather themselves before carrying on their day.

The Calm Pods are portable and are located at Level G (in front of Haagen Daaz) and Level B2 (next to AEON travellator).

The Sensory Wall and Calm Pod at Sunway Velocity Mall. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

Meanwhile, the 100% sustainable sensory wall at the elevator area near Haagen Daaz (Level G, Lift 5 & 6) is designed and sponsored by the mall’s partner, 3.8 Art & Creative.

The sensory wall art inspired by Van Gogh’s painting is made of fabric remnants, plastic waste, paper pulp trays, branches, and other recycled materials.

The sensory wall art provides individuals with autism with a way to calm and re-centre themselves by touching and feeling the different textures.

In addition to the new autism-friendly features, Sunway Velocity Mall is following Sunway Putra Mall and Sunway Carnival Mall’s footsteps in implementing an Autism Friendly Shopping Day

The Autism Friendly Day at Sunway Velocity Mall will be held every Tuesday except for public holidays from 10am to 5pm.

During this day, calm and jazz music will play throughout the mall at low volumes. Certain tenants such as illy Caffe, Marks & Spencer, KidzB, Fitness Concept, An Viet, Salad Atelier, Juicy, ALL IT, and more will offer special promotions and accommodations such as quiet seating areas.

To fully experience Sunway Velocity Mall’s autism-friendly privileges and facilities, families can register with the mall at the Concierge Counter on Level 1 to receive an identifiable Autsome wristband.

The Autsome wristband allows individuals to flash at participating outlets for special privileges, help frontliners easily identify and assist them, and get a parking sticker for the reserved bays.

In addition, specialized trainings are progressively organized by the Autism Behavioural Center for the mall’s frontliners, security, customer care, and mall employees, to ensure everyone is trained and well-prepared to assist.

Planting rambo radish seeds at the Microgreens Growing Workshop and touring the Rooftop Garden in the mall. Image: Adeline Leong/TRP

After the launch, guests tried their hand at planting rambo radish during a Microgreens Growing Workshop organised by Sunway XFarms.

The workshop was held in conjunction with the mall’s SDG Month to educate and empower children to learn the uncommonly taught hard skills of growing their own food.

Sunway XFarms has a Rooftop Garden in the mall, serving as a green space in Kuala Lumpur City Centre that grows fresh, nutritious, and pesticide-free vegetables.

For more information about Sunway Velocity Mall’s autism-friendly initiative, please visit the mall’s Autsome website here.

Visiting the Rooftop Garden in the mall. Image: Eshvar/TRP

