[Watch] Boy’s Impish Actions During Prayer Leave Netizens Mad & In Disbelief

Okay, so a wild video going around witnessing how a young boy rudely disturbed worshipers who were performing congregational prayers at a mosque had netizens shocked and enraged.

The 35-second clip showed the boy riding one of the female worshipers from behind as she bowed her head down to pray before proceeding to smack her and the woman next to her on the back of the head.

Netizens were, unsurprisingly, all over the case and asking where the kid’s parents were as well as why the person filming thought it was funny to laugh at the incident instead of stepping in to put a stop to it.

And yeah, there were plenty of people who also thought that the kid needed to learn some respect, pronto, and even offered to discipline him themselves.

Some also say that the video was more reasons why people shouldn’t bring their kids to the mosque.

However, Islamic teachings encourage bringing children to mosques to foster a sense of community and instil religious values and practices.

Echoing this sentiment, Pahang Mufti, Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman once said that while children are welcome, parents must ensure that they remain quiet enough to not interrupt the prayers or disturb other worshipers.

Credit: Ahmad Zamzahuri via Malay Mail

If you’re a parent or guardian thinking about taking your children to the mosque for Ramadan, you’ll be pleased to know that many mosques nowadays offer a child-friendly environment and even child-care services throughout this sacred month.

Consider this brief guide to the most welcoming mosques for children in the Klang Valley, where your little ones can partake in the festive vibe in observance of the holy month:

Masjid al-Hasanah Bandar Baru Bangi Masjid Bandar Sri Putra, Bangi Masjid An-Nur, Temasya Glenmarie Masjid Raja Haji Fi Sabilillah, Cyberjaya Masjid Jamek Sultan Hisamuddin, Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Masjid Al-Mustaqim, Ampang Masjid Jamek Sultan Abdul Aziz, Petaling Jaya

