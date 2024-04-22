KLIA Shooting: Farah Cie Expresses Gratitude As Personal Bodyguard Regains Consciousness

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Farah Md Isa, also known as Farah Cie, took to Facebook to express her gratitude for the news that her personal bodyguard, Muhammad Nur Hadith Zaini, who was shot during an incident at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on 14 April, has regained consciousness.

Farah said she had the chance to meet the wife of Muhammad Nur Hadith or more affectionately known as Along, Siti Noraida Hassan several days ago at the Cyberjaya Hospital.

At the time, he was still unconscious and could only be visited by family members.

Farah said Along has three children with the fourth on the way. He is the eldest of seven and is someone who always emphasised family.

“Along always did part-time jobs to support his family, he would always help out his wife,” Farah said.

During the visit, Farah said she represented “The Mahabbah” in handing over contributions to Along’s family and prayed for his wellbeing.

“Insya-Allah we will open an emergency fund to assist Along’s family,” she added.

Meanwhile, according to a Bernama report, two of Along’s children are eagerly anticipating the chance to meet him in person after being updated on his positive progress by their mother.

Currently, they can only communicate with their father through video calls.

The children, aged three, 10, and 13, expressed a mix of excitement and sadness as they longed to see their father face-to-face.

Siti Noraida intends to bring them to meet him once he is transferred to a regular ward.

Since he was admitted, the children have not been able to visit Muhammad Nur Hadith at the Cyberjaya Hospital. However, Siti Noraida and close family have been permitted to visit him.

The incident at KLIA left many shocked, but Farah’s update on Along’s condition brings a glimmer of hope and positivity.

The community has rallied around Along and his family, offering prayers and support during this difficult time.

The incident occurred around 1.30am on 14 April, when a man fired two shots at the Arrival Hall of KLIA Terminal 1, one of which struck Along.

Farah later confirmed in a Facebook post that it was her bodyguard who was shot.

The shooter managed to flee the airport but was later apprehended in Kota Bharu, Kelantan and is currently under an extended remand order.

