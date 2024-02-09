Rod Stewart Cancels 4 Asia Concert Dates, Including Kuala Lumpur

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Fans of Rod Stewart who have purchased tickets to his 4 March concert at the Axiata Arena are left disappointed as the show is now cancelled.

The news has not been shared by Live Nation on their Instagram or Facebook pages, but the concert’s status on their website has been set to CANCELLED.

At present, The Star reported that a statement from Live Nation said the concert is called off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

There are no details on the refund process as yet at Live Nation’s website.

This was supposed to be Stewart’s “One Last Time” concert as he tours Asia.

But Malaysia is not the only country he cancelled.

He has also cancelled his 9 March show in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, 11 March show in Hong Kong and 13 March show in the Philippines.

What will proceed as planned are his Bangkok, Singapore and Tokyo shows.

The singer has not said anything about the cancellation on Twitter but did share he was adding dates to his concert in London with Jools Holland due to “massive demand”.

He appeared in good spirits in a video he shared five hours ago at the studio.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner…and it's raining Pennies from Heaven ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CQybNgbSM2 — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) February 8, 2024

