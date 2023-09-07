Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 8 To 10 September

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

8, 9 & 10 September (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur (Concert) @ Zepp KL (7 & 8 September / Thursday & Friday, 8 pm)

Irish rock band, Kodaline will be entertaining their Malaysian fans this weekend at Zepp KL. They’re known for songs such as All I Want, High Hopes, Brother and many more.

Get tickets here. Only RM270 free-standing tickets are left.

2. Simply Comedy (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy, Publika Shopping Center (7 – 9 Sep / Thursday – Saturday, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Enjoy three unforgettable nights of comedy at Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander that’ll have you wanting more.

Hosted by Keren Bala Devan and featuring the comedic brilliance of Danila Sham and Mikhail Svrcula, it’s going to be a rollercoaster of chuckles all night long.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration to book a table.

Visit their Instagram to know more.

3. Lobster Boy (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (7 & 8 Sep / Thursday & Friday, 8.30 pm)

Prakash Daniel is back with a new solo show that’s based on his life as a Malaysian Indian growing up in suburban Kuala Lumpur. It’ll feature the struggles, experiences, challenges and joys that he had growing up in a (lower) middle-class Indian family.

You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM50.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

4. Pekan Jiwa Malaysia (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (8 – 10 Sep / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Celebrate the month of Malaysia at Central Market this weekend. Browse the bazaar full of thrifted items and local brands. Don’t forget to wear your traditional outfit there too for a stunning OOTD!

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

5. Boss Club 7.0 (Automotive lifestyle Pop-up market) @ Lalaport Central Rooftop Garden (8 – 10 Sept / Friday – Sunday, 3 pm – 10 pm)

This automotive lifestyle market features over 80 trendiest vendors selling handmade handcrafts, scrumptious treats and many more. Bring your family and friends to the rooftop to enjoy live music there too while you’re at it.

For more info, visit here.

6. Joanne Kam: Kam My Way (Comedy Show) @ PJLA, Jaya One, KL (8 & 9 September / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Joanne Kam’s special “Kam My Way” Anniversary Tour celebrates her 30 years in comedy. Unlike her past shows, this one gives us a fresh and personal peek into the real Kam, sharing stories from different times in her life. Get ready to laugh your guts out this weekend in her one-woman show.

Get tickets here. They start from RM68.

7. The Music Of Stevie Wonder (Tribute Concert) @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL (9 September / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Music trailblazer Stevie Wonder is known for his mixed R&B, funk, soul, and jazz genres. The MPO Jazz Band will honour him in a tribute concert this weekend with talented local vocals. Groove to Isn’t She Lovely, I Just Called To Say I Love You and Part-Time Lover at Dewan Filharmonic Petronas.

Get tickets here. Tickets start from RM189.

8. Just Jokes: Saturday Night Laughs (Comedy Show) @ Soulcity Hub PJ (9 Sep / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Saturday Night Laughs is a weekly stand-up comedy night at Just Jokes where they feature a combination of new jokes and old jokes. Some of the comics are Just Jokes’ regulars which are Riezman Radzlan, Zul, Bella, Arul, Ming Yue and many more special guests.

Tickets are still available here but they’re limited. They are priced at RM50 each.

9. Hausboom Music 2023 (Music Festival) @ Sepang International Circuit (9 & 10 Sep / Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – late)

Are you ready for 2 days of 34 acts with 23 genres to vibe to? Enjoy a plethora of tunes from rock kapak and indie to R&B and hip hop. Powered by Hausboom, this concert brings you amazing artists such as Search, M.Nasir, Ella, Spider, Bunkface, Hujan, and many more!

For more info, check out their Instagram. Get tickets here. They start from RM118.

10. Ketuk Ketuk Festival (Bazaar) @ Eco Grandeur, Bandar Puncak Alam (9 – 10 Sep / Saturday – Sunday, 6 pm – 11 pm)

Ketuk-Ketuk Festival is an EV-powered Green Bazaar that’s happening in Puncak Alam this weekend. From eco-friendly vendors and workshops to fun activities and lively performances, enjoy this planet-friendly bazaar with your family and friends.

Visit their Instagram here for more info.

11. Tukar Tangan Preloved Market (Pop-up Preloved Market) @ Atria Shopping Gallery (9 – 10 Sep / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

Tukar Tangan is a market medley of handmade crafts, preloved collections, apparel, vintage knick-knacks, and home decorative items. They’re all available at a very affordable price of below RM50 per item. Don’t forget to bring your own shopping bag to go green.

Click here for more info.

12. Moonlit Dragon (Art Installation) @ Kwai Chai Hong (25 Aug – 8 Oct, 9 am – 12 am)

During this Mid-Autumn Festival, Kwai Chai Hong is decorated with enchanting dragons and captivating moons. The alley transforms into a dragon’s den, crafted with wooden frames, adorned with translucent plates and decorated with glowing lights to make the atmosphere as magical as it should be. Catch the Moonlit Dragon art installation from now until October.

Entrance is free. Go and take that perfect OOTD with your friends!

Head on to their Instagram to know more.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

A Tribute to Sudirman – Tribute Concert (16 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Barber Expo Asia x Bunkface – Concert at Expo (16 – 17 September @ Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre) [Lineup: Bunkface & Forceparkbois]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Late Night Singing Chris Soh ACE 3rd Anniversary Concert (7 October @ JioSpace, PJ)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Fiersa Besari: Berjalan Mundur – Concert (12 October @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Anurar Zain: AZ40 – Concert (28 October @ Malawati Indoor Stadium)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

Rizky Fabian: Berona Day – Concert (3 November @ Axiata Arena KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here.

One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

