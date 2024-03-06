Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 8 To 10 March

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

What are you going to do this weekend? Instead of hitting the usual shopping malls and cafes, check out the events happening in the city!

Friday, 8 March

Pesta Wanita | Central Market | 10am-10pm | Free entry

In conjunction with International Women’s Day, there are tons of fun activities at Pesta Wanita. There will be entertainment and activities such as singing performances by local acts, a DIY plaster colouring workshop, a drum circle performance, and a market where you can find a range of accessories and clothes for Raya. The market runs until 10 March so there’s enough time to enjoy and see everything there.

Make Your Own Pewter Dish Workshop| Royal Selangor Visitor Centre | RM 75

This month, the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre celebrates its 20th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, guests get to craft a special edition bowl at the School of Hard Knocks workshop. Guests will learn to craft the bowl using traditional methods with a wooden mallet and personalise it with their name or initials. At the end of the workshop, guests are presented with a certificate and an apron to take home as additional mementoes. Remember to book your workshop at RSVC’s website.

Pasar Hitam Popup | Zhu Fu Café | 12pm-9pm | Free entry

Pasar Hitam and Zhu Fu Café have collaborated to bring guests an interesting market where they can buy clothes, jewellery, collectibles, and also get tattoos and piercings if they feel like it. There will also be food stalls if you ever get hungry while shopping and browsing.

Saturday, 9 March

RXP+ presents: Peter Van Hoesen Live | Rex KL | 7pm til late | Ticketed event

Belgian techno legend Peyer Van Hoesen will be performing with talented supporting acts such as ODD, Victor G, Alam, and Greystick at Rex KL. Be ready to be transported on a cosmic journey with beats that will make your soul dance.

“I’ll Be Alright, Right?” Album Release Party | Else.KL | 9pm-11pm | Ticketed event

Malaysian singer Lunadira is throwing a party for her debut album. She will be giving a special, intimate performance and sharing the stage with supporting acts Pleasantrees and Reddi Rocket.

Jom, Balik Kampung Flashmob | Dataran Putrajaya, Presint 3 | Starts at 9am | Free entry

The public is invited to join the Jom, Balik Kampung flashmob and meet other custom cars and motorcycle enthusiasts. Participants are encouraged to dress up according to the Balik Kampung theme. During the event, guests can relax, enjoy a cup of coffee from KOPIPURA, and shop at Rantai Art.

Sunday, 10 March

Djembe Jam! | 1ncubator Studi, PJPAC | 12pm-1pm | RM70

Djembe artiste Kelvin Kew will lead first-timers on the basics of playing djembe African drumming through a fun jam session. There are separate sessions for kids and adults on the same day. Participants can opt to share drums which will be provided or bring their own drums. Remember to book your slot!

