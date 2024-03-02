Royal Selangor Visitor Centre Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Special Exhibit & Fun Workshops

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Royal Selangor Visitor Centre is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024. The centre is a testament to Malaysia’s rich tradition of pewter craftsmanship.

It has attracted enthusiasts and tourists alike with its showcase of intricate artistry passed down through generations.

HRH Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, attended the 20th anniversary celebration with his wife, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, on 2 March 2024.

During the event, the Sultan and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor were presented with tokens of appreciation: a commemorative portrait of the visitor centre’s launch in 2004, a pair of pewter palm prints, and a pewter ship.

Sultan Sharafuddin first inaugurated the visitor centre on 2 March 2004 and his return marked a significant milestone.

The royal connection traces back to HRH Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah, who granted a royal warrant to Selangor Pewter in 1979.

The Sultan of Selangor also signed the book titled “Born & Bred in Pewter Dust: The Royal Selangor Story.”

The book written by Chen May Yee, the great-grandaughter of Royal Selangor’s founder, Yong Koon, details the lives of pewter smiths in her family in Malaya and how Royal Selangor came to be.

For two decades, the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre has been instrumental in telling our story to the world. Over this period, we have welcomed more than 4.1 million international visitors. Beyond being a showcase for our brand, the visitor centre stands as a platform, where we highlight Malaysian arts, crafts and culture. The exhibits continue to resonate just as strongly today as they did twenty years ago. This anniversary is a meaningful celebration of our heritage, the vibrant experiences offered, and the global community that appreciates the unique journey within these walls. Dato’ Yong Yoon Li, the Managing Director of Royal Selangor

A Brief History of Royal Selangor Pewter

The Royal Selangor Visitor Centre.

Before it became Royal Selangor Pewter, it was known as Selangor Pewter. In 1972, Selangor Pewter was allocated a 12-acre land in Setapak Jaya by PKNS. This led to the construction of a factory, office building, and retail shop.

The headquarters shifted to a new facility in 1977, laying the foundation for the Selangor Pewter Complex.

The first visitor centre was smaller in size; offering a retail store and a condensed factory tour.

The inception of a new vision for the visitor centre began in 1999, culminating in its grand opening in 2004. It was designed to accommodate over 1,000 visitors in an immersive brand experience.

The tour incorporated iconic elements narrating historical tales of colonial Malaya’s tin rush, and the evolution of arts, culture, and craftsmanship through stimulating exhibits, live demonstrations, and more.

The public is invited to celebrate the anniversary

Visitors can pose for a picture next to the world’s largest tankard right outside the Royal Selangor Visitor Centre.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the visitor centre is holding a special exhibition dedicated to showcasing the origin story behind the visitor centre and interesting facts about the centre.

Guests can also try their hand at producing their pewter craftworks at The Foundry. Guests can craft personalised accessories like keychains and pendants using moulds or freehand techniques.

To commemorate the Visitor Centre’s 20th anniversary, there are special edition designs featuring motifs such as mengkuang, the melon teapot, and more. Each mould proudly features the Visitor Centre’s 20th-anniversary logo on its reverse, making it a special keepsake to remember this significant milestone.

In addition, they can also be one of the first to craft a special edition bowl at the School of Hard Knocks workshop for the Visitor Centre’s 20th anniversary.

The unique pewter bowl will be crafted using traditional methods with a wooden mallet. The bowl can then be personalised with your name or initials, and as a memento, guests can take home a certificate and an apron.

Last but not least, there are exclusive merchandise for purchase such as t-shirts, bags, and umbrellas to serve as mementos of the centre’s 20-year milestone.

Royal Selangor Visitor Centre

Address: Royal Selangor Visitor Centre, 4, Jalan Usahawan 6, Setapak Jaya 53300 Kuala Lumpur

Operation hours: Daily 9am to 5pm

Website: https://visitorcentre.royalselangor.com/ (for workshop registration and free shuttle service booking as well)

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Contact number: 03-4145 6122

Email: visitorcentre@royalselangor.com

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.