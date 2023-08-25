Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 25 To 27 August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

READ MORE: Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 18 To 20 August

Click here to skip the ongoing events and go straight to this weekend’s activities.

Ongoing Events

1. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Giant Hypermarket Bandar Kinrara (18 – 27 Aug, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisines that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

2. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Aeon Bukit Tinggi, Klang (17 Aug – 3 September, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are live Thai performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Visit here for more info.

3. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more. They will be performing until 3 September.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

4. Duǒ Māo Māo: Hide & Seek With Cats (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB ( 19 Aug – 10 Sept, 11 am – 8 pm)

Mark the cat-lendar! Get ready for some disappearing acts, happening all over the Cat Forest and beyond.

Well, if you’ve ever had a cat, you know that the art of vanishing is always their forte. These fuzzballs are like mini ninjas with a PhD in invisibility. Trying to outsmart a cat in hide-and-seek is like challenging a sloth to a sprint!

So, gear up for the “Hide and Seek with Cats” Art Bash and Paper Cat Weekend Workshops! Swing by GMBB, Level 3, Unit GM3-01, happening until 10 September, 2023.

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

4. The Studio Spectrum (Art Exhibition) @ Temu House, PJ (6 Aug – 3 Sep)

This is a group exhibition featuring 8 artists. Their works of art are being displayed at Temu House until 3 September. Immerse in creative pieces brought to life by artists such as Jolene, Kimberley & Silas, Louise, Mark, Roa, Sarah and Syakirah.

Follow Temu House to know more about their art exhibitions.

5. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

6. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

25, 26 & 27 August (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Kuala Lumpur Bike Show (Motorbike Exhibition & Concert) @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL, 24 – 27 Aug / Thursday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Aimed to be an annual event, rev up for the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show 2023 (KLBS ’23), where bikes meet lifestyle. Designed to attract an international audience, KLBS ’23 will become the region’s main event for 2-wheels.

More than just an exhibition, the show truly embraces a lifestyle concept where activities will include music, fashion, and other lifestyle entertainment. From motorcycle and bike exhibitions to test rides and talks, this is the go-to place for those bikers kental!

Tickets for the bike show start at RM28 for adults and RM15 for children. Get them here.

Since it’s also a lifestyle event, there will be a live concert by our nation’s legendary rock band, Wings. This will be a 90-minute performance by the band which is set to rock on 26 August, starting from 7.45 pm.

Get tickets to the show here. They start from RM200.

For more info, visit their website.

2. AniManGaki @ Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (25 – 27 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 7 pm)

Calling all anime, cosplay, and gamer enthusiasts! Your beloved event, Anime, Cosplay, and Games Extravaganza, is here again.

Get ready for a diverse range of activities at the festival, including a cosplay alley, game tournaments, stage performances, workshops, live stage performances, cosplay competitions, Animemangaki idol, and much more.

Get the tickets here. They start from RM45.

3. Pasar Seni Picture Show (Independent Screening Club) @ Pasar Seni Picture Show (25 – 27 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 6 pm)

Step into the magic of Pasar Seni Picture Show, where classic and artistic movies come back alive on the big screen. Join them every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 6 pm for a cinematic journey that has vanished from mainstream screens.

Check out their movie lineup first to find your perfect match. Whether you love movies or just want a unique night out, they’ve got something for everyone.

Tickets are RM10 per person and you can DM them or buy them on the day itself. Here’s how to find the venue, in case you’re wondering where it is.

For more info, visit here.

4. KL Life Fest: Merdeka Edition (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (25 – 27 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Experience the excitement at the first-ever Kuala Lumpur Life Fest, a lifestyle-oriented festival for everyone. The KLLF Merdeka Edition is a celebration of Malaysia’s birth, bringing together enthusiasts of art, fashion, music, street culture, and heritage.

Apart from various vendors selling delicious food and hipster apparel, there will also be live performances such as rap sessions, DJ Mixing, flash mobs and busking sessions.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

5. Unforgettable: Lagenda Malaysia @ KLPAC (24 – 27 Aug / Thursday – Sunday, 8.30 pm, 3.00 pm)

This Merdeka month, celebrate and honour iconic legends of Malaysian music from the 60s to 90s like Sudirman, Saloma, P. Ramlee, Alleycats, Search, Sheila Majid and more in this unforgettable tribute concert, which is also a fundraiser event for KLPAC and TAS Foundation.

Sit back and enjoy a magical evening of well-known Malaysian tunes such as One Thousand Million Smiles, Getaran Jiwa, Madu Tiga, Doa Buat Kekasih, Sinaran and Ikhlas Tapi Jauh performed by Fuad of Kyoto Protocol with Alisya Jamali, Andrew George, Hazziq, Lisa Marilyn Anthony and Miza Rosli.

Click here for the tickets. They start from RM60.

6. Pingmin Coffee Festival @ GMBB, KL (25 – 27 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

PingMin Market is back and it’s all about Coffee! Featuring some of the best and most enterprising local coffee artisans and brands, the PingMin Coffee Market will present a wide range of coffee tastemakers with each sharing their own unique spin on the beverage.

The best part is, you can also sign up for exciting workshops and demos available there.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

7. Simply Comedy Presents: Raqib, Muzakir & Marissa (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (24 – 26 Aug / Thursday – Saturday, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Marissa Wong, Muzakir Xynll and Raqib Karim, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real. Don’t miss your chance to experience the laughter trifecta!

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration to book a table.

Visit their Instagram to know more.

8. Shamaine Othman (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (25 & 26 Aug / Friday & Saturday, 8.30 pm)

As a comedian, Shamaine Othman performs regularly in the Malaysian and Singaporean stand-up comedy circuit. She also had the honour of being the opening act for the Malaysian shows of international comedians, Gina Yashere and Ronny Chieng.

Catch her shenanigans this weekend at KL Comedy Club. You can still get the tickets here. They are priced at RM70.

Follow KL Comedy Club’s Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

9. Keep Going Gempak Starz (Local Comic Exhibition) @ National Art Gallery (25 Aug – 25 Sept, 9 am – 5 pm)

Experience the ‘Keep Going’ exhibition by Kadokawa Gempak Starz (KGS) at Balai Seni Negara, celebrating Gempak’s 25th anniversary, Lawak Kampus’s 20th anniversary, and the 10th anniversary of Siri Candy and Magic Bean.

Explore inspiring comic art by talented KGS artists in a minimalist red, white, and black setting. Admission is FREE!

More info here.

10. Kepci Music Fest (Concert & Carnival) @ Stadium Malawati (26 Aug / Saturday, 7.30 pm) [Line Up: Siti Nurhaliza, Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

Celebrate KFC Malaysia’s 50th anniversary with the 2023 KEPCI Music Fest, a music festival featuring over 40 local musicians in three locations on three different dates (Selangor, Sabah, and Johor).

The first concert is happening tomorrow at Malawati Stadium with lineups such as Siti Nurhaliza, Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, and MK (K-Clique).

The event kicks off with day-long activities at a carnival, including games, cultural performances and even a free mini-concert from some of our emerging local talents including Caliph Buskers and Budak Nakal Hujung Simpang.

To get the tickets, you must first buy any KEPCI Music Fest Combo Set from KFC stores or the KFC Web/app and submit their receipt here. If they’re sold out, you can still book the Sabah or Johor show if you’re interested.

READ MORE: KFC Malaysia Celebrates 50 Years Of Finger Lickin’ Good Moments With 2023 KEPCI Music Fest

11. Peszta By Merdeka 118 x Kampung Attap (Art Festival) @ Kampung Attap (26 Aug / Saturday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Get ready for PESZTA 2023, a one-day festival happening this Saturday across 7 unique venues in Kampung Attap.

The festival promises diverse offerings such as food, exhibitions, workshops (some are free too), markets, talks, and more for all ages. There’s even a concert after 7 pm, featuring artists such as Zee Avi and Alena Murang. Don’t miss out on the vibrant festivities!

Click here for the full rundown of the programs that day.

For more info, check out their Instagram.

12. Lochestra – Alif Satar & The Locos – Concert @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL (26 August / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Alif Satar and the Locos, join forces with the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and conductor Ahmad Muriz Che Rose in an epic collaboration to commemorate DFP’s 25th anniversary!

Not to be missed, their swoon-worthy mega-hit “Anugerah Terindah” is a love song whose smooth soulfulness has quickly become a homegrown favourite.

Get tickets here. They start from RM155.

13. Movie Kita (Free Local Movie Screenings) @ KLCC Park (26 & 27 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 8.45 pm)

Join the public for a night of movies under the stars at KLCC Park, as they feature some of the best in Malaysian cinema for our Merdeka celebrations this month, during their The Expressions of Merdeka campaign.

Featuring locally made movies that inspire and excite, challenges and thrills, these stories capture a captivating slice of that unwavering Malaysian spirit.

Catch Sepet on Saturday night and Ola Bola on Sunday night. Entrance to the park is free so don’t forget to bring popcorn!

14. Pets Merchant Indulgence (Pop-Up Market) @ The Food Merchant, WCity OUG Sales Gallery (26- 27 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

Bring your furry kids out on a weekend date at Bazaaresque’s curated pet & lifestyle pop-up market with over 20 vendors selling pet essentials as well as hooman food & drinks!

You don’t wanna miss out on all the delicious mooncakes, custom pet tags, unique pet toys, and more at the Pets Merchant Indulgence Pop-Up Market.

For more weekly markets, visit their Instagram here.

15. The Godown Artists Market (Art Market) @ The Godown KL (26 – 27 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 7 pm)

Head on to The Godown KL where for their Godown Artists Market. There will be fun activities and an amazing variety of vendors for visitors to check out including fashion, home décor, art, craft, and delicious food and drinks.

Besides having art exhibitions this weekend, they will also have a Starry Night Impasto Workshop for RM120 and a Batik Painting Workshop for RM80.

For more updates on their monthly events, visit their Instagram here.

16. Flea and Easy (Pop-Up Market) @ RexKL (26 & 27 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm)

Calling all bargain hunters! Flea & Easy will be happening at REXKL on 26 & 27 August. This bi-monthly market is the perfect place to find unique and affordable items, from vintage clothing to handmade jewellery to home decor.

The market will be open from 12 pm to 8 pm, so come on down and explore! For more info, visit here.

17. Quayside Collectors Market (Pop-up market) @ Quayside Mall, Kota Kemuning (26 & 27 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Love collecting antiques and collectibles? Well head on to Shah Alam this weekend to browse a selection of pop culture toys, antiques, records, music memorabilia, collectibles, vintage clothing, sneakers and many more. Everything you never knew you needed all in one place.

Visit here for more info.

18. Pasar Seloka Kita (Pop-Up Market) @ The Grounds, Mahsa Avenue (26 – 27 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 10 am – 10 pm)

Pasar Seloka is a lifestyle pop-up weekend bazaar. This week, the theme is Merdeka and it’s happening at Mahsa Avenue. They have food, apparel, workshops, activities and more.

Shop for preloved clothes, join their Sign Language Workshop for RM50 and browse around trinkets and knick-knacks while you’re there too.

More info here.

19. The Mersey Beatles (Tribute Concert) @ The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI (26 & 27 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 3.30 pm, 8 pm)

In celebration of The Beatles’ 60th Anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will be entertaining fans on their world tour and they’ll be stopping by Malaysia as well!

Hailing from the same iconic streets of Liverpool as the Fab Four themselves, The Mersey Beatles are more than just a tribute band – they’re a musical time machine.

With their flawless harmonies, impeccable talent, and an unrivalled passion for The Beatles’ timeless hits, they’ll transport you straight back to the swinging ’60s!

Get tickets here. They start from RM188.

READ MORE: The Mersey Beatles To Perform In KL To Celebrate The Beatles 60th Anniversary

20. The Great Imagination By The World’s Youngest Savant Artist Delwin Cheah (Art Exhibition) @ Pinkguy Gallery, Bangsar (22 Aug – 2 Sep)

Step into creativity at the “Great Imagination” exhibition by Delwin Cheah in PINKGUY Gallery. See da Vinci’s genius through Cheah’s fresh eyes in his “Delwinism” style, a distinctive artistic style of his.

Delwin Cheah is a Penang born savant artist. Diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome at a young age, Delwin’s creative brilliance shines with a non-verbal IQ of 114. He holds records, garnered international recognition, and even received appreciation from figures like President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II.

This exhibition is open by appointment only. RSVP at +6018-288 8868 or pinkguymalaysia@gmail.com. For more info, visit here.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here. Anson Seabra: The Neverland Tour Asia – Concert (5 September @ The Bee, Publika)

Get tickets here. Jamal Abdillah Live In Concert – Concert (9 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here. A Tribute to Sudirman – Tribute Concert (16 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here. Barber Expo Asia x Bunkface – Concert at Expo (16 – 17 September @ Tropicana Gardens Mall Convention Centre) [Lineup: Bunkface & Forceparkbois]

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here. Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here. Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here. Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here. Senandung Malam Unplugged: Setengah Lima Menuju Senja – Concert (30 September @ Mega Star Arena) [Lineup: Payung Teduh & Sore]

Get tickets here. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here. D4vd: Petals to Thorns – Concert (29 November @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 December @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

