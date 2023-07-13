KFC Malaysia Celebrates 50 Years Of Finger Lickin’ Good Moments With 2023 KEPCI Music Fest

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

KFC Malaysia, the country’s leading quick-service-restaurant, today announced a music festival culminating in concerts featuring over 40 local musicians, to celebrate the brand’s 50th year anniversary in Malaysia.

The 2023 KEPCI Music Fest will take place in:

Selangor

Stadium Melawati – 26 August 2023

Sabah

KDCA – 6 October 2023

Johor

Stadium Larkin – 21 October 2023

The festival promises an extraordinary experience for people of all ages and backgrounds who have cherished KFC as their dining companion for over five decades.

The event itself will kick off with a full day of activities, including games and cultural performances, culminating in an epic musical concert.

Featuring a stellar lineup of local talents, the 2023 KEPCI Music Fest will showcase performances by renowned artists such as Amy Search, Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Ella, Misha Omar, Bunkface, Bunga, COEX, DOLLA, Dalia Farhana, Estranged, Evelyn Feroza, Forceparkbois, Insomniacks, Luqman Podolski, Masdo, MK (K-Clique), SOG, and Yonnyboii among others.

The KEPCI Music Fest 2023 is a celebration of Malaysia and KFC’s special relationship with our people. KFC has grown with the rakyat and we are very proud to be part of the cultural fabric of Malaysia. We know that KFC is deeply embedded in the hearts and minds of many Malaysians as a brand that they grew up with and continue to enjoy. Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim, QSR Brands Chairman

KFC opened its first store in Malaysia 50 years ago, with an outlet on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur, in 1973.

The brand became a household name and is firmly anchored as a staple of the Malaysian dining scene.

Since then, it has grown to more than 770 restaurants nationwide, and continues to employ thousands of people yearly.

Today, we celebrate 50 years of a rich history – creating employment, indulging in craveable moments, building warm memories and sharing happiness. As such, we want to show our gratitude to the true heroes of KFC, our customers. They are the ones who have taken us into their homes and hearts and propelled KFC to where we are today. This festival is for them and the country, a testament to our unique shared values with Malaysia of friendship, unity and diversity. QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd CEO and Managing Director, Nehchal Khanna

To secure their spots at the 2023 KEPCI Music Fest, customers only have to purchase any KEPCI Music Fest Combo Set from KFC stores or the KFC Web/app and submit their receipt at www.kepcimusicfest.com.

For more information and updates on the 2023 KEPCI Music Fest, please visit the official KMF website here or visit KFC Malaysia’s Facebook page.

