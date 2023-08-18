Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 18 To 20 August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

READ MORE: Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 12 To 13 August

Ongoing Events

1. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Aeon Bukit Tinggi, Klang (17 Aug – 3 September, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are live Thai performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Visit here for more info.

2. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more for two months there.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

3. The Studio Spectrum (Art Exhibition) @ Temu House, PJ ( 6 Aug – 3 Sep)

This is a group exhibition featuring 8 artists. Their works of art are being displayed at Temu House for around 1 month until 3 September. Immerse in creative pieces brought to life by artists such as Jolene, Kimberley & Silas, Louise, Mark, Roa, Sarah and Syakirah.

Follow Temu House to know more about their art exhibitions.

4. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

5. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

6. 20 Years of Damansaralah (Store 20th Anniversary) @ Ikea Damansara (14 July – 20 August)

Did you know that the first Ikea big blue store in Malaysia opened in 2003? And that store is none other than Ikea Damansara.

To celebrate the store’s 20th year, Ikea has announced a jam-packed roster of activities and offers from 14 July until 20 August. From fun art and craft activities every weekend to weekly offers for Ikea Family members, there’s so much to do at Ikea Damansara. They will also have a grand celebration on 20 August with live music, drumline percussion, live food sampling, and more.

Specifically this 19 & 20 August, there’s a hotdog eating contest and mascot walkabout there, on top of the mini-scale food festival selling your favourite IKEA snacks and a VR game involving plant-based meatballs.

Visit here for more info.

18, 19 & 20 August (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Simply Comedy Presents: Brian Tan, Riezman & King (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (17 – 19 Aug / Thursday – Saturday, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Riezman Radzlan, Brian Tan and King, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real. Don’t miss your chance to experience the laughter trifecta!

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration to book a table.

Visit their Instagram to know more.

2. Kavin Jay Takes Over KL Comedy Club (Comedy Shows) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (17 – 19 Aug / Thursday – Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Netflix star Kavin Jay is one of South East Asia’s most sought-after comedians; an integral part of the comedy revolution in Malaysia, he’s a rapid-fire, grumpy, joke-telling machine.

Kavin is politically incorrect, intense and shows a warped sense of love, life and liver. Being Malaysian Indian, Kavin has lived life with a severe disability and was always destined to be angry and easily irritated. He was voted Malaysia’s grumpiest comedian because he complains about everything so that you don’t have to. You’re welcome!

Get the tickets here. They are priced at RM50.

Follow their Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

3. RUFFERA That Moment In Time Tour Kuala Lumpur: Ruffedge ft. DJ Uno (Concert) @ Mega Star Arena (19 Aug / Saturday, 8 pm)

Malaysian hip-hop and R&B soul group, Ruffedge is going to perform their best hits in their Moment In Time Tour in KL this weekend. They did their concert in Singapore in June and will now entertain their Malaysian fans at the Mega Star Arena.

Performing with them at their concert is local ballad & R&B singer – Lah Ahmad, a new R&B band with Insomniack’s lead singer – Distorted, and also the dance group that just won USA’s Body Rock Dance Competition, Zeppo Youngsterz.

Ruffedge is famous for songs like “Khayalan“, “Tiada Lagi Cinta“, “Bila Rindu“, “Tipah Tertipu” and “Da’ Bomb“.

You can still get tickets here. They start from RM88.

4. Ronan Keating Concert Live In Malaysia 2023 @ Arena Of Stars, Resorts World Genting (19 Aug / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Irish pop singer Ronan Keating, known for his ever-popular rendition of “When You Say Nothing At All“, is set to make his way to Malaysia for his first live performance here in years!

Keating is also known for his songs such as If Tomorrow Never Comes as well as This I Promise You.

Organised by MIC Entertainment Group, “Ronan Keating Concert Live in Malaysia 2023” will take place at Resorts World Genting in the Arena of Stars this Saturday.

‎Tickets to the show start at RM158. They’re still available here.

5. Trans-formation by Navineesh & Jayden Roy (Odissi Dance Performance) @ Sutra House (18 – 20 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 8.30 pm)

Navineesh and Jayden, two young boys, who met through a chance encounter with Odissi, became friends and are about to embark on a ‘serious’ performance which will transform their lives.

Navineesh comes from the Rawang Outreach Program and urban Jayden knew nothing of Indian dance four years ago. And yet these two boys find themselves thrown into the same cauldron, discovering Odissi to be the very discipline which will enable their talents to manifest together in a thousand-petalled bloom.

Don’t miss the brilliance of these two fresh and talented youths who will affirm the power of transformation of Dance!

Get tickets here. They cost RM50 each.

6. Wow Bulan Merdeka (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (18 – 20 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Celebrate the month of Merdeka at Pasar Seni, a building with a rich history of cultural and traditional heritage since 1888.

This upcoming weekend market comes alive with decorations and activities centred around the theme of “Wau” or the Malaysian traditional kite. For instance, there will be kite colouring activities, along with traditional dance performances such as the “wau bulan” folk dance, congkak games, and various other traditional games.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

7. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Giant Hypermarket Bandar Kinrara (18 – 27 Aug, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisine that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

8. Yayasan Sime Darby Art Festival @ KLPAC (19 – 20 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 11 am – 10 pm)

With a free admission tag, come one, come all to enjoy a giant buffet of 350+ arts activities at Yayasan Sime Darby’s Art Festival. From the contemporary to the traditional, mainstream to the experimental, expect to feast on something different at every turn and every corner be it shows, hands-on workshops, art installations, film screenings and more.

Some stage performances include bands like Masdo and MonoloQue, traditional performances such as a Teochew Opera showcase, a theatre called Huminodun’s Sacrifice and many more.

For more info, visit here.

9. Picnic Indulgence (Pop-up Market) @ The Square & The School, Jaya One (19 – 20 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 10 am – 6 pm)

Enjoy some awesome weekend vibes with over 60 vendors and celebrate the month of Merdeka with your family, partner and friends! Shop for all food, gifts, products, and services that are local, homemade, handcrafted, personalized & unique!

From thrifty apparel and accessories to scrumptious food and beverages, bring your friends, family as well as pets for a weekend market at Jaya One.

For more weekly markets, visit their Instagram here.

10. Duǒ Māo Māo: Hide & Seek With Cats (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB ( 19 Aug – 10 Sept, 11 am – 8 pm)

Mark the cat-lendar! Get ready for some disappearing acts, happening all over the Cat Forest and beyond.

Well, if you’ve ever had a cat, you know that the art of vanishing is always their forte. These fuzzballs are like mini ninjas with a PhD in invisibility. Trying to outsmart a cat in hide-and-seek is like challenging a sloth to a sprint!

So, gear up for the “Hide and Seek with Cats” Art Bash and Paper Cat Weekend Workshops! Swing by GMBB, Level 3, Unit GM3-01, anytime between August 19th and September 10th, 2023.

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

11. Bazaar & Bustle’s Hang Out (Pop-up Market) @ Rumah Tangsi, KL (19 – 20 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 11 am – 11 pm)

Join the Hang-Out Bazaar this weekend at Rumah Tangsi for a weekend filled with relaxation and excitement!

Unwind with yoga sessions, engage in enriching workshops, groove to live band & hip-hop performances from various artists, some fun batik painting for kids/adults and explore diverse vendor booths ranging from NGOs, F&B, Fashion & Beauty categories.

For more updates, visit their Instagram here.

12. The Urban People Market (Pop-up Market) @ Jade Hills Experience Gallery, Kajang (19 – 20 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 12 pm – 8 pm)

Bring your family and friends to a weekend market in Kajang this weekend. With plenty of local vendors selling food, as well as arts and crafts, The Urban People Market is not to be missed.

Besides that, this pet-friendly market also has a lot of children’s activities here too.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

13. Neonate SVG Presents: Race Day (Autoshow, Concert, Fashion Show) @ Sepang International Circuit, (20 Aug / Sunday, 12 pm – 9 pm)

Called ‘Race Day’, the Neonate X SVG show is set to take place at Sepang International Circuit (SIC) in Sepang on 20 August 2023 ahead of the KLFW23 official schedule that will start the next day, 21 August 2023.

There will be a mini carnival with food & beverages on the ground at SIC on event day to keep guests entertained before the main fashion show. Some of the performers that will be entertaining the guests are MK, Saixse, Ismail Izzani and many more.

This event is an open invitation to the public and the entrance is free!

Follow their Instagram for more info.

14. Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 (Concert) @ Zepp KL (20 Aug / Sunday, 8 pm)

Soulful R&B singer, Bruno Major is making his way to Zepp KL this weekend and his tickets are selling fast!

The British singer-songwriter is known for his quiet, lilting romantic songs which are also famous on TikTok. Some of his famous songs include Nothing, Easily, Home and many more.

Get tickets here. They start from RM258.

15. Dean Lewis: The Future Is Bright Tour 2023 (Concert) @ The Bee, Publika (20 Aug / Sunday, 8 pm)

Aussie singer-songwriter, Dean Lewis, will be performing live in Kuala Lumpur as one of his Asia stopovers for The Future Is Bright tour!

He began his career in 2016 after being inspired by the music of Oasis, releasing his debut album, ‘A Place We Knew‘, in 2019. He is particularly well known for his singles Waves and Be Alright, which went multi-platinum. He released his second album, ‘The Hardest Love‘, in 2022.

Get tickets here. They start from RM268.

16. Tanah Itu Selamanya (Kelarai Weaving Workshop) @ The Grey Box, GMBB (20 Aug / Sunday, 12 pm – 6 pm)

Watch a demonstration of traditional kelarai weaving then learn the basics in this interactive workshop with Temiar weaver Puan Nyawa from Kampung Pergom, Simpang Pulai, Perak. You can take home your creations after the workshop!

A saying that is often heard uttered by the Orang Asli throughout the fieldwork, ‘tanah itu selamanya’ or ‘land is forever’ reflects their closeness to their lived environment and how their livelihood, culture, and customs come from the land—from crafts to folklore, and more.

Register here. The workshops cost RM90.

17. Pesta Pantai 2023 (Sepang Beach Festival) @ Bagan Lalang, Sepang (19 – 20 Aug / Saturday – Sunday, 7.30 am – 11 pm)

Experience the thrill of the Sepang Beach Festival 2023 at Bagan Lalang this weekend!

From the captivating International Silat competition and dynamic Beach Volleyball matches to the enchanting Selangor Batik Exhibition and traditional Tug of War contest, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The festival promises an unforgettable blend of culture, sports, and entertainment, including captivating performances by artists, invigorating aerobics sessions, and even a lucky draw. There’s even a Wau Kite Competition and performances of Silambam and Wushu.

For more info and updates, follow the Sepang Municipal Council’s Facebook.

18. Saturday Special At Legoland’s Splash Carnival @ Legoland Waterpark, Johor (16 Aug – 17 Sept)

Splash Carnival is coming for a 5-week carnival starting this week. Get ready to make a huge splash at Legoland Waterpark, Legoland Malaysia Resort! Starting from 16 August till 17 September 2023. Don’t miss out on the fun as they have local singers to serenade visitors every Saturday.

Some of the performers include Ernie Zakri, De Fam, Naim Daniel, Heerraa, K-Clique as well as Dayang Nurfaizah.

Explore and get the tickets here. They start at RM339.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Hujan at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (25 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

More info here. The Mersey Beatles – Tribute Concert (26 & 27 August @ The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Lochestra – Alif Satar & The Locos – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Umi: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (27 August @ The Bee, Publika)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Anson Seabra: The Neverland Tour Asia – Concert (5 Septmber @ The Bee, Publika)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Jamal Abdillah Live In Concert – Concert (9 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. A Tribute to Sudirman – Tribute Concert (16 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Raisa: Hits Live in Concert (23 September @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Neon Music Festival: Halloween Edition (6 October @ Surf Beach, Sunway Lagoon)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. BamBam The First World Tour: Area 52 (15 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Yunaverse ft Ai.z – Concert (22 October @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

