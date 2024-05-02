Create, Shop, & Laugh This Weekend At These Events In The Klang Valley

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Escape the sun and rain by participating in arts and crafts workshops or admiring the creative exhibits by our local artists this weekend.

There’s also a comedy show and the return of flea markets to satisfy your shopping addiction. Maybe you’ll find a nice gift for Mother’s Day too!

Friday, 3 May

Yuurei Neki Sama Hello World | GMBB KL | 1pm-7pm | Free public event

Local artist Michael Chuah is holding a solo exhibition at GMBB featuring one of his designs, the cat that turned into a ghost called Yuurei Neko Sama. The solo exhibit will run from 3 to 26 May 2024.

Amit Tandon’s Hamare Zamane Mein | The Platform, Menara Ken, TTDI | 8pm | Ticketed event

India’s most beloved comedian Amit Tandon is set to perform his Hamare Zamane Mein show in Kuala Lumpur on 3 May. The standup comedian promises an evening filled with laughter,, tongue-in-cheek storytelling, spicy entertainment, and unforgettable moments that colour a day in the life of an Indian. Get your tickets here.

Curators Market | Semua House |10am-10pm | Free public event

Semua House is relaunching with a flea market featuring artisanal clothes, arts & crafts, and live performances. The flea market will run in two sessions: the first until 5 May while the second runs from 10 to 12 May.

Saturday, 4 May

Dokusho International Harry Potter Day | Dokusho Bookstore, Ara Damansara | 10am-6pm

Dokusho Bookstore is celebrating all things Harry Potter on 4 and 5 May. On 4 May, there will be a Live Creatures Meet & Greet where guests can see animals featured in the fictional magical world of Hogwarts such as frogs, rat, Burmese Python, and tarantula. Meanwhile, budding magicians can create their own wands in a wand-making workshop on 5 May for a fee. The workshop will be held from 1pm to 3pm.

Jewellery Making Workshop | The Hub SS2, PJ | 11am-2pm, 3pm-6pm | Ticketed event

Explore your creative side in this jewellery-making workshop by Joyvanna. Participants will be guided through the fundamentals of jewellery making. During the workshop, participants will master basic techniques and experiment with advanced designs as they create their jewellery of choice.

Sunny Side Up Market | Slate at The Row KL | 12pm-7pm | Free public event

The Sunny Side Up Market is back with tons of interesting things to browse and shop for. With Mother’s Day coming up, there’s a Vase Creation Pop Up 5.0, filled with amazing wellness gift sets by Vase Creation for your mum.

Ohhhhh, Re-Love Market | Awe Gallery, PJ | 11am-8pm | Free public event

Satisfy your shopping urges at this event and check out various brands selling pre-loved or thrift items. The market runs until 5 May.

Sunday, 5 May

Aleptra Waves x Pucks Coffee | Pucks Coffee | 12pm onwards | Ticketed event

Enjoy a night of good food, performances, and a shopping spree at Pucks Coffee this Sunday. Guests get to enjoy food by Maekerouni and mocktails by Maggots Catalogue. The tickets sold for RM15 comes with a complimentary mocktail.

Pasar Gempita Ayer | Central Market | 1pm onwards

On Sunday, five fun activities taking place at Pasar Gempita Ayer in Central Market. Cool off in this hot weather by participating in games such as the Bubble Blast, Water Volleyball, and Floaties Fun Run.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.