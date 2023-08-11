Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 12 To 13 August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

Ongoing Events

1. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Eko Cheras Mall (3 – 13 Aug, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are live Thai performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths, too.

Visit here for more info.

2. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more for two months there.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

3. The Studio Spectrum (Art Exhibition) @ Temu House, PJ ( 6 Aug – 3 Sep)

This is a group exhibition featuring 8 artists. Their works of art are being displayed at Temu House for around 1 month until 3 September. Immerse in creative pieces brought to life by artists such as Jolene, Kimberley & Silas, Louise, Mark, Roa, Sarah and Syakirah.

Follow Temu House to know more about their art exhibitions.

4. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

5. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

6. 20 Years of Damansaralah (Store 20th Anniversary) @ Ikea Damansara (14 July – 20 August)

Did you know that the first Ikea big blue store in Malaysia opened in 2003? And that store is none other than Ikea Damansara.

To celebrate the store’s 20th year, Ikea has announced a jam-packed roster of activities and offers from 14 July until 20 August. From fun art and craft activities every weekend to weekly offers for Ikea Family members, there’s so much to do at Ikea Damansara. They will also have a grand celebration on 20 August with live music, drumline percussion, live food sampling, and more.

Visit here for more info.

11, 12 & 13 August (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. #BreakFreeKL Youth Street Art Festival @ Lalaport Rooftop (12 Aug / Saturday, 2 pm – 10 pm)

Don’t miss out on this Youth Street Art Festival this Youth International Day (12 August) at Lalaport’s Rooftop where there are hot air balloons and street graffiti artists live.

The Street Artists that brought to you “Stranger Things” Petaling Street / Chris Brown NFT are all here performing live. Apart from a flea market and street buskers, there will be a Public Street Art Hands-On activity and a Public Rage Art Room for those artistic youths to let off some steam.

There will also be free flow of Coca Cola so grab your friends and don’t miss out on the all the fun!

For more info, visit here.

2. Bazaar Cerita Malaysia (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (11 – 13 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 10 am – 8 pm)

Celebrate the month of Merdeka at Pasar Seni, a building with a rich history of cultural and traditional heritage since 1888.

From 11 to 13 August 2023, Bazar Cerita Malaysia will be welcoming over 50 local vendors, showcasing uniquely handmade crafts, jewellery & accessories, vintage apparel, dessert & pastries and more local businesses!

While you are here, get to enjoy Teh Tarik Performance (12/8, 2pm), Tarian Zapin (12/8, 3pm), Tarian Inang (13/8, 2pm), Local Busking and Traditional congkak games on both days!

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

3. The Banker’s Unicorn 2023 (Pop-up Market) @ The Square, Jaya One (12 & 13 Aug / Saturday & Sunday, 5 pm – 12 am)

The Banker’s Unicorn 2023 is a pop-up market taking place at The Square in Jaya One. Enjoy delicious food and drinks, groove to live music, play exciting games and shop till you drop for apparel, accessories as well as arts and crafts.

Good news for responsible voters! Flash your ink and get free shots from one of the vendors there.

For more info, visit their Instagram here.

4. G-Day Concert (Concert) @ KWC Star Expo Centre (12 Aug / Saturday, 9 am – 12 am)

G-Day is the biggest hip-hop concert in Malaysia featuring 115 local artists with 33 lineups for 12 hours straight. With non-stop performances from morning till late night, bring along your family & friends to enjoy this concert at KWC Star Expo.

Some of the lineups include Joe Flizzow, Alyph, Sonaone, Fazz Ahmad, Saixse, Forceparkbois, Budak Belakang, Luqman Podolski, and more.

Get tickets here. They start from RM90.

5. Simply Comedy Presents: Riezman, Nat Kang & Keren Devan (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (10 – 12 Aug / Thursday – Saturday, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Riezman Radzlan, Nat Kang, and Keren Bala Devan, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

6. Rokie Rumble (Comedy Show) @ KL Comedy Club, Bangsar (12 Aug / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Brace yourself for the hottest new comedic talents in the scene as they throw down in The Rookie Rumble. Featuring 6 comedians – Nisha, TC, Bella, Raj, Preethina and Andrew, witness the birth of the future stars of the Malaysian Comedy landscape this Saturday.

Get the tickets here. They are priced at RM50.

Follow their Instagram to keep up to date with their weekly shows.

7. Mozart Horn Concertos (Orchestra) @ Dewan Philharmonic Petronas, Petronas Towers, KLCC (12 Aug / Saturday, 8.30 pm)

Composed during the last 10 years of his life, Mozart’s joyful horn concertos are among the finest in brass literature. Discover the rich sonority of the French horn with MPO principal Grzegorz Curyła as he performs Mozart Horn Concertos No. 1 and 2. Romantic mystery surrounds Schubert’s shadowy Unfinished Symphony and his Entr’acte No. 3 from Rosamunde while Faure’s elegant Masques et bergamasques evoke festivities of yesteryear.

Get the tickets here. They start from RM148.

8. Emo Night KL (Party) @ RexKL (12 Aug / Saturday, 9 pm till late)

Sad about cancelled shows? Emo Night won’t let that rain on your Black Parade! They’re not letting the special performance they had planned fade into darkness – instead, they’re joining forces with the other talented local artists who also worked hard for their stage time.

Support local talents with a night of millennial magic that will take you right back to the days of emo anthems and Y2K hits. From My Chemical Romance to Miley Cyrus, they’re bringing back that nostalgic energy and turning it up!

So save the date, text ur bffs and come feel all the feels with them. They won’t let this setback dim your shine.

Get tickets here. They are priced at RM35 for pre-sale. Door tickets are RM50.

Follow their Instagram for more info.

9. True Love Awaits: Tribute to Radiohead (Concert) @ KLPAC (10 – 13 August / Friday – Sunday, 8.30 pm, 3 pm)

A concert that is three years in the making, don’t miss True Love Awaits: Tribute to Radiohead – a multi-sensorial experience of Radiohead’s 30-year legacy & chart-topping hits.

The haunting harmonies, spanning three decades from ‘Creep’ to ‘A Moon Shaped Pool,’ are performed by the 30-strong Young KL Singers, arranged by Dr Tracy Wong. Adding to the experience are immersive multimedia and LED installations by Wee Jia Foong.

Experience a surreal tribute to Radiohead like no other, with audiences surrounded by performers on a U-shaped stage in this freestanding concert.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM30.

10. Teater Purbawara: Batu Belah (Malay Theatre) @ Dewan Tunku Abdul Rahman, MaTIC (11 – 13 Aug / Friday – Sunday, 8.45 pm, 2.45 pm)

‘Batu Belah’ is indeed etched in history. It tells the story of a family with nothing to their name. The father passed away, and the mother, upset, fled until she was swallowed by a stone. All of this happened because the family didn’t have enough.

But you know what? Things turned around in a surprising way. The younger and older siblings who were left alone ended up being taken care of by a kind grandma in a village called Kerayong. They also had the good luck of a special rooster that helped them. This rooster eventually helped someone become a young king who married a beautiful princess.

In our temporary world, sometimes people feel jealous and greedy, and this causes problems in our communities. But remember, even in tough times, there can be good things waiting for us. ‘Batu Belah’ wants kids, teenagers, families, and leaders to learn from this story of sadness and happiness.

Dm them for tickets or contact this number. Click here for more info.

Harajuku Kawaii : J-Pop Cover Dance (Dance Performance) @ Tokyo Street, Pavilion KL (12 Aug / Saturday, 7.30 pm)

Step into Tokyo Street and be transported to the heart of Japan filled with Japanese retail, food, arts, and culture. For its 12th Anniversary, Tokyo Street is turning Kawaii! With Instagrammable spots, pop-ups, special guest appearances, and exciting activities – there’s no better place to be.

For this week’s celebration, witness a J-pop cover dance performance by Kingsman Dance Crew on 12th August at 7.30 pm at Tokyo Street, Level 6.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough Tour – Concert (17 August @ The Bee)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. RUFFERA That Moment In Time Tour Kuala Lumpur: Ruffedge ft. DJ Uno – Concert (19 August @ Mega Star Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Mr. Big: The Big Finish – Concert (14 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Trans-formation by Navineesh & Jayden Roy – Odissi Dance Performance (18 – 20 August @ Sutra House)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 – Concert (20 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

More info here. The Mersey Beatles – Tribute Concert (26 & 27 August @ The Platform, Menara Ken TTDI)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Hujan at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (25 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Lochestra – Alif Satar & The Locos – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Jamal Abdillah Live In Concert – Concert (9 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. A Tribute to Sudirman – Tribute Concert (16 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Dewa19: A Night With The Orchestra Chapter 5, Live in Malaysia – Concert (29 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Freed Ballet – International Ballet Performance (30 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Konsert Jilid Akhir: Ella Puteri Kota – Concert (28 October @ Spice Arena, Penang)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

