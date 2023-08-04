Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 4 To 6 August

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

READ MORE: Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 28 To 30 July

Ongoing Events

1. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more for two months there.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

2. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

3. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

4. 20 Years of Damansaralah (Store 20th Anniversary) @ Ikea Damansara (14 July – 20 August)

Did you know that the first Ikea big blue store in Malaysia opened in 2003? And that store is none other than Ikea Damansara.

To celebrate the store’s 20th year, Ikea has announced a jam-packed roster of activities and offers from 14 July until 20 August. From fun art and craft activities every weekend to weekly offers for Ikea Family members, there’s so much to do at Ikea Damansara. They will also have a grand celebration on 20 August with live music, drumline percussion, live food sampling, and more.

Visit here for more info.

4, 5 & 6 August (Friday, Saturday & Sunday)

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

1. Ekspo Kucing (Cat Expo) @ Matrade Exhibition & Convention Centre (MECC) (4 – 6 Aug, 10 am – 9 pm)

Calling all cat lovers and pawrents, now’s the best time for you to shop for cat food, pet accessories, treats, supplements, cat litter, cat grooming products, etc with more than 380+ various brands with great deals at My Cat Expo.

There will also be enjoyable activities such as a cat competition, a cat adoption drive, a cat fashion show, and a petting zoo with birds, reptiles & exotic animals, rabbits & small animals.

For more info, visit here. The entrance fee is only RM5 per person.

2. M4ntap Festival (Autoshow & Music Festival) @ Sepang International Circuit (5 – 6 Aug)

M4NTAP Festival is primed to be a one-of-a-kind Motorsport Lifestyle Experience with a concurrent BMW “M Powered” Track Day and International Music Festival both under one roof. Aside from the adrenaline rush from the high-speed cars clocking in their personal best times, there will be an auto show featuring the latest models of BMW cars in collaboration with BMW Malaysia.

There will also be a Music Festival which will feature 6 top international DJs such as Dash Berlin, and Ferry Corsten as well as our top homegrown artists, SonaOne and Kidd Santhe! After years of missing out on such a highly energetic festival, M4NTAP is here to reminisce about the good old days.

And don’t worry, this event is approved by PUSPAL after they appealed for international artists to perform in Sepang.

Get the tickets here. They start from RM150 for the music festival pass and only RM24 for the Pit lane & Autoshow pass.

3. Pasar Gadis (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (4 – 6 Aug, 10 am – 8 pm)

Hey, there pretty ladies! There’s a fashion market just for you! Shop for cute outfits, gorgeous accessories, and sophisticated books while enjoying live music and an array of food trucks at Pasar Seni.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

4. Thrifted & Rock The City (Bundle Event) @ Malawati Stadium, Shah Alam (4 – 5 Aug, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are y’all fans of thrifted and preloved items? Thrifted is a big bundle event happening this weekend at Malawati Stadium, this time, with a theme of Rock and Roll. From cheap apparel and gorgeous accessories to scrumptious food this is a place to be this weekend!

There’s also a dress code for those interested fashionistas. Show up in your best 80s – 90s Rock outfit and stand a chance to win cash prizes. There’s also a leather jacket painting activity and a guitar riff competition there.

Don’t forget to bring those huge Ikea bags for those “accidental” hauls.

Entry to the expo is free. For more info, visit here.

5. TukTuk Thai Food Fair @ Eko Cheras Mall (3 – 13 Aug, 12 pm – 12 am)

With over 40 stalls and 300 varieties of original Thai Food, the Tuk Tuk Thai Food Fair is a festival celebrating Thai culture, food and products. From Mango Glutinous rice to baby crabs, you’ll find lots of Thai cuisine here.

This fair features both Halal & Non-Halal stalls to cater to all food enthusiasts. Besides that, there are Thai live performances and dances, a 360 video booth, entertainment booths and fashion booths too.

Visit here for more info.

6. Simply Comedy Presents: Asyraf, Mickhail & Hindra (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (3- 5 August, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Asyraf Kamal, Mickhail Svrcula and Hindra Bose, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

7. Atas Angin Festival (Concert) @ MytownKL Roof 7 (5 Aug, 9 am – 12 am)

Atas Angin Festival is a music festival that features 75 local indie performers on 4 stages. With non-stop performances from morning till late night, bring along your family & friends to enjoy this festival in MyTown.

Some of the lineups include Masdo, IAmNeeta, DramaBand, HyperAct, 6ixth Sense, Amir Jahari and more.

Get tickets here. They start from RM170.

8. KL Collectors Market (Pop-Up Thrift Market) @ Malaysia Grand Bazaar(MGB), BBCC (5 & 6 August, 10 am – 10 pm)

Love collecting antiques and collectibles? Well head on to MGB this weekend to browse a selection of pop culture toys, antiques, records, music memorabilia, collectibles, vintage clothing, sneakers and many more.

Dive into the fascinating world of the collectors market, where “one man’s trash becomes another man’s treasure”. Everything you never knew you needed all in one place.

Visit here for more info.

9. Re-Love Market (Pop-up Market) @ Awegallery, PJ ( 5 – 6 Aug, 11 am – 8 pm)

Re-Love market is a pop-up market selling all kinds of stuff. From clothing, F&B, art & craft, health & skincare, and cosmetics, you’ll find tons of treasures you’ll love.

Follow The Messy Club to know more about their pop-up markets.

10. Hara Huru Vol 1 (Art Market) @ Medan Belia MPKJ, Stadium Kajang (5 & 6 August, 11 am – 11 pm)

This Art Market is organised by Tempatan Fest, the very organization that brought you Pesta Kopi recently.

This time around, they’re organising an art market with various activities such as live music performances, workshops, open mic sessions, arts and crafts vendors, apparel vendors, and also tons of food and beverage trucks for you to choose from.

The entry is free so get your friends and family to go with you.

Follow their Instagram for more info.

11. Alu & Lesung (Theatre) @ KLPAC (5 – 6 August, 8.30 pm, 3 pm)

Alu & Lesung is the fifth production of Theatresauce’s 2023 season.

The unearthed serenity in a mother’s sarong. The smell of burnt photos. And what if forgetting is not erasure, but mere misplacement?

An experimental and multisensorial theatre experience, Alu & Lesung tracks the journey of an ensemble as they revisit the calmer moments in their lives, the events that happen when they deal with the loss of security, followed by a newfound journey of healing.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM55.

12. ACG Matsuri 2023 (Anime, Comic & Game Festival) @ Lalaport BBCC (4 – 6 Aug, 12 pm – 8 pm)

ACG Matsuri is a community of like-minded individuals who share a love of anime, comics, and games. From cosplay competitions to live music and more, their stages will be the epicentre of all the action.

The entry for this event is free so get your friends to come with you too.

Click here for more info.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Hitman: David Foster & Friends – Concert (7 August @ Mega Star Arena KL) [Line Up: Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee, loren Allred, Siti Nurhaliza]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Repvblik: 19 Anniversary Live In KL – Concert (11 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Mr. Big: The Big Finish – Concert (14 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 – Concert (20 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

More info here. Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Jamal Abdillah Live In Concert – Concert (9 September @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Alan Walker: Walkerverse World Tour – Concert (17 September @ Axiata Arena)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.