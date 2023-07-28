Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 28 To 30 July

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Don’t know what to do this weekend in the Klang Valley? No worries, we got you. 👀

Head over to art exhibits, pop-up markets, musical shows and more this weekend.

Note that some of these events only happen for a day or can last for a whole month so look at the dates carefully.

If you wanna skip to the specific day you want, choose your preferred day here.

Here are some of the events that are still ongoing from our previous list.

READ MORE: Fun Events In The Klang Valley This Weekend From 21 To 23 July

Ongoing Events

1. Miffest Marketplace & Lesgo (Film Festival & Pop-up Market) @ LalaPort (22 – 30 July, 4 pm – 10 pm)

Join MIFFest Marketplace in conjunction with the 6th MIFFest 2023! Enjoy a full on Popup Marketplace on July 22-23 and July 29-30, live music, workshops, amazing performances, and over 60 vendor booths showcasing local entrepreneurs’ work.

Weekdays from 24 – 28 July, enjoy five days of short film screenings from Monday to Friday with free admission. Immerse yourself in delectable food, uplifting vibes and exceptional films from local filmmakers.

Follow MIFFest and Lesgo for more details.

2. Great British Circus (Circus Show) @ Stadium Bukit Jalil (21 July – 3 September)

If you’re into circus shows (humans, not animals), you should try and have a look at the Great British Circus show. They’ve been touring places in Malaysia and this time, they’re putting on shows at Stadium Bukit Jalil.

Witness acrobatic performances, magic shows, entertaining clowns and more for two months there.

Get the tickets here. It starts from RM60.

3. Ting Ting Tang Tang Pop-up Market @ Main Atrium, Fahrenheit88 (17 – 30 July, 10 pm – 10 pm)

Head on to Fahrenheit if you wanna browse cute fashion outfits, matching accessories, collectables, design handicrafts as well as food and beverages for their Ting Ting Tang Tang market.

If you love flash mobs, you can also come on 22, 23, 29 and 30 July from 3 pm to 6 pm to witness a spectacular flash mob in front of Uniqlo, Fahrenheit88, Tutti Fruity and also at the Bukit Bintang junction.

For more info, visit here.

4. Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival – Mathaf (Thai Food Fest) @ Aeon Mall Bukit Raja (21 – 30 July, 11 am – 11.30 pm)

At the Malaysia Thailand Halal Food Festival (MATHAF), you’ll find various Thai cuisine that you’ve been craving. Fried baby crabs, mango sticky rice, Thai teas, LokChing, Thai laksa, coconut sticky rice ice cream and many more!

Mathaf moves to various places in the Klang Valley regularly, so do check out their Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to keep up to date.

5. MaoYen (Cat Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (8 – 30 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Originating from the fusion and play of the word “Mao” (猫 cat in Chinese) and “Oyen” (Oren/Orange), translating to “Orange Cat”, this collaborative showcase features cat-enthusiasts and artists celebrating the charm and mischievousness of ginger cats.

It also offers creative workshops every weekend where you can create your own meow-sterpieces, not to mention exclusive merchandise such as stickers and postcards of ginger cats!

For more info, visit GMBB’s Instagram.

6. Faraway (Art Exhibition) @ GMBB (7 July – 30 September, 11 am – 5 pm)

Published by Innovation Media in December 2022, Faraway is a collection of charming artworks inspired by Farmer’s travel to Switzerland. Snow-capped peaks, lush valleys, emerald waves, and lakes reflecting the sky, all resemble a fairyland under Farmer’s clear lines and soft colours.

This three-month free exhibition (7th July – 30th September 2023) is part of the book’s ongoing promotion, while also helping Farmer and Innovation Media reach out to new audiences.

Visit here for more info.

7. Biar Pete de Besuara (Art Exhibition) @ Gallery Gerimis, GMBB (27 May – 30 September)

Biar Pete de Besuara is an exhibition by Bah Saluji, a writer and illustrator of two Orang Asli children’s books. The exhibition title is Semai for ‘Let the Maps Speak’.

According to the exhibition: “If an Orang Asli map had a voice, it would tell the story of a peaceful people living for countless generations in harmony with the rainforest.”

Bah Saluji and his vibrant watercolour paintings showcase that idyllic life – but also today’s harsh reality of the rampant encroachment of Orang Asli customary land. This exhibition invites us to reflect on our own relationship with the land and the urgent need for greater respect for indigenous rights.

Entry to the exhibition is free so what else are you waiting for?

8. The World Of Tim Burton (Exhibition) @ Pavilion Bukit Jalil (21 March – 30 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

For the first time in Southeast Asia and the last stop in Asia – The long-awaited ‘The World of Tim Burton’ Pop-Up Museum is finally here at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!

Featuring numerous talented works from Tim Burton’s early stages of sketches and drawings to the talented artist’s most recent projects of puppets and life-sized sculptures used in his film work, you’ll be sure to step into an incredible experience like no other!

Tickets are priced at RM88 per pax but they have discounts for kids, seniors, students and OKUs. For more details, visit here.

Read our review of the first look at the exhibition below.

READ MORE: A Glimpse Into The World Of Tim Burton

9. 20 Years of Damansaralah (Store 20th Anniversary) @ Ikea Damansara (14 July – 20 August)

Did you know that the first Ikea big blue store in Malaysia opened in 2003? And that store is none other than Ikea Damansara.

To celebrate the store’s 20th year, Ikea has announced a jam-packed roster of activities and offers from 14 July until 20 August. From fun art and craft activities every weekend to weekly offers for Ikea Family members, there’s so much to do at Ikea Damansara. They will also have a grand celebration on 20 August with live music, drumline percussion, live food sampling, and more.

Visit here for more info.

Here are specific events to enjoy with your family and friends on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

28 July (Friday)

1. Simply Comedy Presents: Zul, Riezman & Harresh (Comedy Show) @ Simply Comedy by Tin Box x Harith Iskander, Publika Shopping Center (27 – 29 July, 8 pm, 9.30 pm)

Join Simply Comedy as they bring you multiple nights of side-splitting humour. Featuring Zul, Riezman and Harresh, it’s going to be nights filled with laughter and smiles as each performance is unique, where every joke is fresh and every laugh is real.

Admission is FREE so don’t miss out! Click here for registration. Visit their Instagram to know more.

2. Pasar Kita (Pop-up Market) @ Central Market (28 – 30 July, 10 am – 8 pm)

At the Pesta Kita Market, discover a vibrant marketplace filled with unique items from various vendors, mesmerizing music (Najwa Latif, Margasatwa, etc), captivating cultural shows, thrilling dance performances (Zapin, Joget, Indian dance, Borneon dance, Chinese dance), Muay Boran demonstrations, traditional music like Cak Lem Pong, and so much more.

Bring your family, friends, loved ones – everyone is welcome! Best of all, it’s FREE entry! Don’t miss out on this incredible event. Mark your calendars for a weekend of fun, shopping, and entertainment.

Follow Central Market’s Instagram for more weekly events.

3. Bundle Expo (Bundle Event) @ Ground Floor, Mines 2 (27 – 30 July, 10 am – 10 pm)

Are y’all fans of thrifted and preloved items? Bundle Expo is a bundle event happening this weekend at The Mines 2. From shoes and hats to printed shirts to denim jeans, there’s a lot of shopping you gotta get to. Let’s dive in together!

Entry for the expo is RM5. Click here for more info.

4. Pondy Bazaar 7.0 (Indian Shopping Bazaar) @ Bukit Kemuning Convention Centre, Shah Alam (28 – 30 July, 11am – 10 pm)

Pondy Bazaar is an pop-up market that sells a lot of Indian street food, fashion attitres, glittering jewelries, beauty products and more! Prepare to shop till you drop and get the ultimate Indian shopping experience at this bazaar.

Find out more here.

29 & 30 July (Saturday & Sunday)

1. Muse: Will Of The People World Tour KL (Concert) @ Bukit Jalil National Stadium (29 July, 8 pm)

The famous English rock band, Muse, is finally coming to Kuala Lumpur again this July after their first concert in 2007 at Stadium Kuala Lumpur. Malaysia is their only stop in Asia so get ready for a special rock and roll night!

Previously held at Bukit Kiara Equestrian Resort, they’ve changed their location to the National Stadium Bukit Jalil to accommodate a huge number of die-hard fans.

Here are some popular songs by Muse: Starlight, Supermassive Black Hole, Time Is Running Out, Resistance, Uprising, Hysteria, Compliance.

You can still get tickets here. They start from RM203.

2. Art of Speed (Auto Show & Music Festival) @ MAEPS, Serdang (29 – 30 July, 10 am – 7 pm)

Art Of Speed (AOS2023) is an annual Kustom and Counter Culture event that brings together various communities from within and outside the country. This event showcases thousands of custom cars and motorcycles, along with artworks inspired by the auto motive industry.

Also returning to AOS 2023 is the SoundCircus Festival supported by Harley-Davidson together with BRO ASIA featuring various music bands from the local and international scene such as Superman Is Dead, No Good, Plague of Happiness and many more.

You can still get the tickets here. For AOS’s exhibition, they are priced at RM35, for the concert, they are priced at RM120.

Find out more on the event in our articles below.

READ MORE: Art of Speed ​​Malaysia 2023 Promises Various Interesting Events With Larger Space

READ MORE: SoundCircus Festival To Rock MAEPS This 29 July – Early Birds Can Win Exclusive Prizes From Harley Davidson!

3. Wavy Market (Pop-up Market) @ Tiffin At The Yard @ Sentul Depot (29 – 30 July, 12 pm -11 pm)

Lokal Wave is a movement of clothing, art, music & food in Malaysia. This time around, they’re collaborating with Tiffin At The Yard, a venue in Sentul Depot that sells magnificent food and organises various events to bring you Lokal Wave, an exciting weekend market.

Shop till you drop for curated thrift, arts & crafts, handmade accessories, local brands and many more!

Visit here for more info.

4. Any Games Con 2023 (Tabletop Game Convention) @ Jaya Shopping Centre, PJ (29 – 30 July, 11 am – 9 pm)

Any Games Con is the biggest tabletop games convention in Malaysia which gather tabletop games such as board games, trading card games (TCG), role-playing games (RPG), miniature war games and more.

This non-profit and community-based organization features exhibitors, designers, artists, tournaments, and so much more in its annual conventions. Whether you love role-playing, card trading or board games, there’s something for you here at the Any Games Convention.

Get tickets here. They are priced at RM35.

Find out more on the event in our articles here.

READ MORE: Love Tabletop Games? Any Games Con 2023 Is Back In PJ

5. Commons’ Indulgence (Pop-up Market) @ Commons KL, Bukit Bintang (15 – 16 July, 11 am – 7 pm)

Enjoy some weekend fun along with over 30 vendors selling food, drinks, desserts, fashion items, gifts, and pet supplies. Wind down with your family, partner, friends, and pets here this weekend. Shop for all food, gifts, products, and services that are local, homemade, handcrafted, personalized & unique.

For more info, visit their Instagram.

6. Harus by Di Dance (Malay Dance Performance) @ PJPAC (22 – 23 July, 8.30 pm)

PJPAC is excited to announce the staging of Anak Raja Gondang at Stage 1 Theatre, from 28 to 30 July 2023.

It’s the story of Raja Besar whose wife has given birth to a triton shell. Angered by this strange occurrence, Raja Besar threw his wife out of the palace. The queen then seeks refuge in a forest from an old palace attendant.

There while the queen was away looking for food, something mysterious started happening to the triton shell and out came a prince of 14 years old. And so begins an adventure that will affect the entire kingdom.

For the tickets, click here. They start at RM30.

7. Marriott Bonvoy Wedding Festival (Wedding Fair) @ Sentul Depot, KL, (29- 30 July, 11 am – 6 pm)

Any of you here engaged? If yes, then it’s time to browse around this wedding fair to look for gorgeous inspiration and services for your upcoming wedding.

Explore over 50 renowned venues and vendors and secure exclusive deals for your dream wedding. From venues to wedding planning to photography services and exquisite décor, find all your wedding needs right here.

Visit here for more info on the fair.

8. Messy Heart Market (Pop-up Market) @ Scouts Cantina, PJ (29 – 30 July, 11 am – 8 pm)

Part of creating a healing space through art, The Messy Club is all about supporting local artists. Happening this weekend, the Messy Heart Market features a creative market selling clothes, accessories, and food. They will also have music, games, art exhibitions and workshops there at the market.

Visit here for more info.

9. Sulur Nakasari 2.0 (Malay Traditional Dance Performance) @ Panggung Sari, Istana Budaya (28 & 29 July @ Istana Budaya)

Sulur Nakasari is a show of a blend of traditional dances in Malaysia. The dances will be accompanied by beautiful melodic tunes from the traditional Malaysian orchrestra too. Witness the intricate dance moves, synchronised movements and colorful performance this weekend at Istana Budaya.

Get tickets here. They start from RM30.

Upcoming Shows

Here are some of the ticketed events for upcoming shows. Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a spot at your favourite performance or event.

Kunto Aji – Concert (4 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Atas Angin Festival – Concert (5 August @ MytownKL Roof 7) [Line Up: Masdo, IAmNeeta, DramaBand, HyperAct, 6ixth Sense, Amir Jahari, etc]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Senada – Concert (6 August @ Bently Music Auditorium, PJ) [Line Up: Perunggu, Bayangan, Efek Rumah Kaca]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Hitman: David Foster & Friends – Concert (7 August @ Mega Star Arena KL) [Line Up: Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee, loren Allred, Siti Nurhaliza]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Repvblik: 19 Anniversary Live In KL – Concert (11 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Mr. Big: The Big Finish – Concert (14 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Bruno Major: Tour Of Planet Earth 2023 – Concert (20 August @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kepci Music Fest – Concert (26 August @ Stadium Malawati) [Line Up: Amy Search, Misha Omar, Insomniacks, Yonnyboii, MK (K-Clique)]

More info here.

More info here. Wings at the Kuala Lumpur Bike Show – Concert (26 August @ Dewan Merdeka WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Aku Faizal Tahir – Concert (2 September @ Dewan Merdeka, WTCKL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Kodaline: Live In Kuala Lumpur – Concert (7 & 8 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Wakin Chau – Concert (9 September @ Axiata Arena)

More info here.

More info here. The Music Of Stevie Wonder – Tribute Concert (9 September @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. The Music of Whitney Houston – Tribute Concert (14 October @ Plenary Hall, KLCC)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Concert of the Champions – Long Live the QUEEN – Tribute Concert (20 – 23 September @ Zepp KL)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. Judika and the Gang – Concert (21 October @ Axiata Arena) [Judika, Sheila Hamzah, Haqiem Rusli, Marsha Milan]

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Khai Bahar (11 November @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. DFP Presents: Meet Uncle Hussain (2 Dec @ Dewan Filharmonic Petronas)

Get tickets here.

Get tickets here. One OK Rock – Concert (15 December @ Axiata Arena)

More details here.

P/S: If you have any future events you want the world to know about, submit your suggestions to melissasu@therakyatpost.com.

