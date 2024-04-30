The Fast And The Fraudulent: 1MDB Scandal’s Bugatti Bonanza Busted In Bavaria

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In a stunning development that has rocked the automotive and financial worlds, German authorities have dealt a major blow to the masterminds behind the infamous 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

The German publication Bild reported that the Criminal Investigation Department 7, a specialized unit tackling white-collar crime, has seized four incredibly rare Bugatti Veyron supercars from a private storage facility in Munich.

With a jaw-dropping combined value of US$13.5 million (RM57 million), the cars were discovered in an automotive event space known as Motorworld Munich.

The cars are believed to be linked to three key players in the 1MDB scandal, including the elusive Malaysian financier Jho Low, whose name has become synonymous with the audacious theft of billions from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund.

The Rembrandt and Black Bess: Rare Gems Among the Seized Veyrons

Among the confiscated cars is the Rembrandt Bugatti Veyron, a one-of-a-kind tribute to the legendary 17th-century Dutch artist Rembrandt van Rijn, which features a hand-painted exterior inspired by his masterpieces.

The Black Bess Bugatti Veyron, named after the famous English racehorse, is another rare gem, with only three units ever produced.

The Meo Costantini Bugatti Veyron, honouring the head of Bugatti’s racing team in the 1920s, and the L’Or Blanc Bugatti Veyron, a collaboration with the Königliche Porzellan-Manufaktur Berlin porcelain maker, round out this quartet of automotive opulence.

Symbols of Excess Amidst a Nation’s Betrayal

From the glittering streets of Kuala Lumpur to the secretive banks of Switzerland, the 1MDB scandal has left a trail of stolen wealth that spans the globe.

For the Malaysian public, confiscating these Bugattis is a bittersweet moment.

With their eye-watering price tags and bespoke features, these cars are a mere fraction of the assets linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Since 2019, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recovered RM29 billion in funds and assets linked to 1MDB.

This includes properties, cash, and other valuables.

Yet, the latest seizure carries a weight far greater than their collective horsepower.

It sends an unequivocal message to those seeking to exploit their positions of power and influence: no matter how cleverly you hide your ill-gotten gains, the long arm of the law will eventually catch up to you.

On the other hand, it’s a painful reminder of the long road ahead in the quest for justice.

This message is particularly poignant in light of the ongoing trial of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who stands accused of playing a central role in the 1MDB scandal.

As the legal proceedings against him unfold, the seizure of these Bugatti Veyrons is a stark reminder that the wheels of justice, while often slow, are inexorable in their pursuit of the truth.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the KL High Court this morning to continue his trial for the ongoing 1MDB case.



Najib is facing four charges of using his position to obtain an alleged RM2.3 billion bribe in 1MDB funds, as well as 21 charges of money laundering involving the… pic.twitter.com/dHKHMagFi8 — Scoop (@Scoopdotmy) April 2, 2024

The Equanimity Auction: A Precedent for the Bugatti Veyrons?

As the 1MDB saga unfolds, the fate of these four Bugatti Veyrons remains uncertain.

Will they be auctioned off to the highest bidder, with the proceeds used to repay some of the stolen funds?

Or will they remain in legal limbo, a testament to the enduring enigma of the scandal?

This scenario parallels the superyacht Equanimity case, another high-profile asset linked to Jho Low and the 1MDB scandal.

The Equanimity, a luxurious 300-foot vessel valued at US$250 million (RM1 billion), was seized by Indonesian authorities in 2018 and handed over to Malaysia.

In a highly publicized auction, the yacht was sold to Genting Malaysia Bhd for US$126 million (RM514.14mil), with the proceeds going towards recovering 1MDB funds.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.