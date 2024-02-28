[Watch] Bersatu MP Wan Saiful Claims He Was Offered Bribes To Support Anwar As PM

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Just two days after His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, told all MPs to stop playing politics and to behave themselves, an Opposition MP kicked up a fuss in the Dewan Rakyat today (28 February).

While debating the motion of thanks on the Royal Address today, Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan (PN-Tasek Gelugor) claimed he was contacted by phone by unidentified individuals who offered him an allocation of RM1.7 million for his constituency if he supported Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

He said these individuals know that he’s having a hard time since his wife is also suffering from cancer. Thus, they allegedly tried to bribe him with allocations for government projects that could also be distributed to his cronies.

Wan Saiful claimed the first meeting was on 17 January 2024 at the Westin Hotel in Bukit Bintang. The next meeting was held at the JW Marriott hotel.

He claimed that one of the people who approached him during an encounter was a friend whom he refused to name.

He shared that these attempts at bribery came after he claimed trial to 18 charges of money laundering amounting to RM5.59 million related to the Jana Wibawa project in October 2023.

He claimed these efforts to “bribe” him had continued. He was allegedly approached again on Monday afternoon for a meeting at Corus Hotel, Jalan Ampang.

Wan Saiful claimed he had no choice but to attend these meet-ups because these people had the power and he didn’t know what they could do to him.

Calls for Wan Saiful to lodge a report to MACC

Government backbenchers said Wan Saiful made malicious accusations. RSN Rayer (PH-Jelutong) told Wan Saiful to lodge a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) if the accusations were true.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said Wan Saiful’s claims were considered hearsay and directed him to conclude his debate to allow the proceedings to proceed.

